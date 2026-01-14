The Arizona Diamondbacks acquired third baseman Nolan Arenado from the St. Louis Cardinals in a trade on Tuesday. Arenado is set to provide a veteran presence for the Diamondbacks. On Wednesday, the 34-year-old revealed his thoughts on joining the D'Backs, via Arizona Sports.

“I still have high expectations for myself on the offensive side,” Arenado said. “I do, on both sides of the ball. You know, I expect to go out there and help this team win on both sides. That's where my expectations are. I know the last few years haven't gone the way I wanted. Obviously dealt with some injuries and different things. But, I think some of the adjustments I'm trying to make and the adjustments that I've talked with the hitting coaches already about, I think they're going to pay dividends down the line here… I feel good about it.

“And obviously being in a lineup with this group of players is going to be great. These guys can all really run, they can steal and hopefully get in scoring position. And If I can do my job, I don't see why I can't be driving these guys in.”

It is worth noting that Nolan Arenado had to waive his no-trade clause for the Diamondbacks-Cardinals trade to come to fruition. His decision suggests he is indeed looking forward to the opportunity to join the D'Backs and make an impact in Arizona.

Arenado is an eight-time All-Star. He was once considered one of the best third basemen in the entire sport. While those days are behind him, Arenado believes he can bounce back following consecutive difficult seasons.

Perhaps the fresh start will lead to a rebound campaign for the veteran slugger.