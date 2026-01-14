The Los Angeles Rams passed their test in the NFC Wild Card Round, as they defeated Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers to the tune of a 34-31 score at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte last Sunday. The win did not come without some concern, however, as star quarterback Matthew Stafford banged up his finger in the early goings of the Panthers game.

That being said, there doesn't seem to be any real concern that Stafford would miss this coming Sunday's NFC Divisional Round showdown against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, with the quarterback himself providing a clear update on his status, per Stu Jackson of the Rams' official website.

“Matthew Stafford said his sprained finger feels ‘great.' Won't wear any protection on it, nor does he expect the Chicago weather forecast to affect how it feels,” Jackson shared via a social media post on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday.

If Stafford was affected by his injured finger in the win over Carolina, he certainly put up an admirable job of hiding it, as he was solid for most of the contest.

The 37-year-old Stafford went 24-of-42 for 304 passing yards and three touchdowns against just an interception versus the Panthers. He struggled at times, but he delivered for the Rams when they needed him the most, as he led Los Angeles to a game-winning drive that was capped by a go-ahead 19-yard touchdown pass to tight end Colby Parkinson with under a minute left in the fourth quarter.