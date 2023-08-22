We're still months out from the premiere of the first half of Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon epic premiering on Netflix. That didn't stop the film from getting a massive video game update.

According to DiscussingFilm, who attended a trailer premiere event for Rebel Moon, a video game is on the horizon. The story will take place after the events of the first two films. While plot and cast details are unknown, Super Evil Megacorp will develop the game.

Zack Snyder reveals they are making a ‘REBEL MOON’ game set after the first 2 movies. Super Evil Megacorp is developing the game. pic.twitter.com/OpqLLETJJe — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) August 22, 2023

Evidently, Netflix and Snyder must have a lot of confidence in Rebel Moon. The space opera is likely aspiring to become the next big sci-fi franchise like Dune, Star Wars, and Star Trek.

Rebel Moon stars Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounsou, Charlie Hunnam, Ray Fisher, Anthony Hopkins, and more. The first part is set for a December 22 release — with an R-rated extended cut and standard PG-13 cut being released. A second part will be released at a later date.

Zack Snyder is known for the likes of 300 and his work in the DCEU (now DCU). He directed Man of Steel and would go on to direct Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and serve as the creative head for most of the franchise. The “Snyder Cut” snafu, formerly known as Zack Snyder's Justice League, resulted in him releasing his cut of the blockbuster on HBO Max (now Max) in 2021.

That said, Snyder hasn't directed a feature film since 2021's Army of the Dead — another Netflix joint. Rebel Moon will be his first directorial effort in a couple of years.

Rebel Moon will be released on December 22.