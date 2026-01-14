The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had an underwhelming season on offense, and they made the decision to fire coordinator Josh Grizzard as a part of their staff overhaul. They are now conducting interviews to fill the void, and the next person they plan on bringing in is former head coach Mike McDaniel, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

“Sources: Former Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel is scheduled to interview for the Bucs OC job later this week. He just recently interviewed for the Lions OC job and the Titans HC job. Getting a bunch of looks and navigating his options. Expecting Philly to get involved as well,” Schultz wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

McDaniel was fired by the Dolphins after another down season from the team. Though he had some good moments throughout his tenure, the past two years did not do him any justice.

Though he couldn't find much success as a head coach, McDaniel is known as an offensive mastermind and could help any team elevate on that side of the ball. The Buccaneers have had success on offense over the past few seasons, but it was from the help of Liam Coen, who left to become the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Buccaneers have the talent on offense to be a good unit, and now they're looking for someone that could help him take things to the next level. McDaniel could be that person, but he also has some other opportunities on the table he might take.

McDaniel has some interest from the Philadelphia Eagles, who also is looking for an offensive coordinator after kicking the tires with Kevin Patullo.

It will be interesting to see what McDaniel decides to do, and if the Buccaneers will be on the top of his list.