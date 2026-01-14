Miami (FL) football is watching Hurricanes legend Michael Irvin become the biggest superfan for “The U.” Even introducing a new “belt to a–” tradition after every Miami victory. But Irvin is secretly playing the role of recruiter too for the ‘Canes — more so for a Colorado portal entry.

Colorado offensive tackle Jordan Seaton pivoted to the College Football Transfer Portal Tuesday. Seaton once became a prized five-star signing for Deion Sanders. Irvin, however, immediately chimed in Wednesday with this sales pitch.

“If you are going to leave my boy Deion Sanders, you might as well come and see his boy at Miami, ME!!!” Irvin posted in reaction to the departure.

Did the now former Buffaloes lineman Seaton respond, though?

Colorado OT reacts to Michael Irvin, Miami sales pitch

Seaton indeed reacted to Irvin's post with this four-word response — teasing his potential future home.

Seaton already sounds like the ‘Canes could be the next destination. Multiple factors arise for Miami if the ‘Canes choose to pursue Seaton.

He starred at Florida powerhouse IMG Academy in Bradenton, becoming a five-star prospect there and the nation's No. 1 offensive tackle prospect.

The ‘Canes attempted to court him before Irvin channeled closet recruiting coordinator. Offensive line coach for Miami Alex Mirabal recruited him to the Coral Gables campus before he decided on Colorado.

Lastly, Miami reemphasized local recruiting with Mario Cristobal even in the portal. Malachi Toney is one of his prized local recruiting finds.

Irvin created a new recruiting move to monitor ahead of Monday's national title game. Fans will likely wonder if Seaton and Irvin get spotted together before Miami faces Indiana.