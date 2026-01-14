Oregon football will not have any problem with regard to filling the quarterback position for the 2026 campaign. The Ducks will still have star quarterback Dante Moore under center after he decided to continue his stay in the college realm instead of applying for the 2026 NFL Draft.

The good news doesn't stop there for Dan Lanning and the Ducks on the roster front, as wide receiver Evan Stewart is also expected to be back in Eugene, according to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports.

“The current belief is that Oregon star senior wide receiver Evan Stewart will likely return to college for another season instead of turning pro, sources tell @CBSSports. NFL scouts viewed him as an early-round draft prospect entering the year but missed this year due to injury,” Zenitz wrote via a social media post on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday.

Stewart was among the major downfield weapons for Oregon football in the 2024 campaign and would have played perhaps an even bigger role for the team in 2025 if not for a torn patellar injury that prevented him from helping the Ducks on the field this season.

In 2024, his first year with the Ducks, Stewart was second on the team with 613 receiving yards to go along with five touchdowns on 45 receptions through 13 games. Before joining Oregon football, he played two years for the Texas A&M Aggies, during which he amassed a total of 1,163 receiving yards and six touchdowns on 91 catches in 18 games.

Giving college football another shot can help Stewart boost his NFL draft stock by proving that his body is right again after a season-ending injury, and that should show with the numbers he'll be able to produce in the Moore-led Ducks offense in 2026.