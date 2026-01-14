On Saturday night, the Seattle Seahawks will host the San Francisco 49ers for the second meeting in two weeks between these two NFC West rivals. In Week 18, the Niners hosted the Seahawks but lost 13-3 in a very low-scoring affair. The Niners could not get anything going, but hope that changes on the road this time around.

The Niners are coming off a win over the Philadelphia Eagles, while the Seahawks had a rest during the bye week. The Seahawks are hoping to get a little healthier ahead of the matchup against San Francisco. Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence is dealing with an ankle injury. Head coach Mike Macdonald eased concerns over the injury ahead of the Divisional battle.

“Seahawks OLB DeMarcus Lawrence (Achilles) was limited Tuesday. Mike Macdonald answered in the affirmative when asked if Lawrence is OK. The coach said he's not worried about his availability for the 49ers game. Said it's not a new thing and that it's ‘something we're managing.'”

Lawrence helps fulfill a deep defensive line for the Seahawks. The entire defense is very good, but this unit is capable of taking over a game on its own. Bryon Murphy II, Leonard Williams, Jarran Reed, and Uchenna Nwosu are a dangerous core. Without George Kittle out Saturday night for the 49ers due to his Achilles' tear injury, the 49ers offense must find a way to protect Brock Purdy. Seattle was also third in the league in rush yards allowed at only 91.9 per contest.

This contest should be one of the best of the weekend, and it could come down to the wire, as most of the Wild Card matchups did last weekend.