It remains to be seen where former Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh will be taking his coaching talents next, but the New York Giants appear to be among the leading candidates to land his services.

The NFC East franchise has hit the ground running in its search for a new head coach following its 2025 NFL campaign, and they are reportedly having an interview with the 63-year-old Harbaugh this Wednesday.

The Giants are not the only team showing interest in Harbaugh, but for what it's worth, NFL insider Dan Graziano of ESPN has reported that the Super Bowl-winning Harbaugh is engaged in an “extensive” meeting with New York in New Jersey, with quarterback Jaxson Dart included in the picture.

“He's still in NJ meeting with Giants officials. Extensive interview. Touring facility, etc. I'm told he has spoken to QB Jaxson Dart,” Graziano shared via a social media post on X, formerly Twitter.

Graziano also added that Harbaugh is expected to ” fly home to Baltimore tonight, speak with other teams in coming days.”

It makes a lot of sense for Dart to be involved in his team's pursuit of a new head coach, as he's already taken over the chief role in the most important position on the field for the Giants. Whoever becomes New York's next coach will play a big role in further developing Dart, who was selected by the Giants 25th overall in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

In his first season in the pros, the 22-year-old Dart, who played college football for the Ole Miss Rebels, produced 2,272 passing yards and 15 touchdowns with five interceptions on a 63.7 percent completion rate through 14 appearances (12 starts).