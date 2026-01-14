Florida State football earned big roster wins this week including Jayvon Boggs pivoting out of the portal. But Mike Norvell and his Seminoles took two brand new losses Wednesday, through a pair of twins.

Brothers Mandrell and Darryll Desir officially entered the College Football Transfer Portal, following weeks of speculation. Their sports agency confirmed their departure to Hayes Fawcett of On3/Rivals.

The Desir twins considered hopping into the portal back on Jan. 4 during the early portion of the window. Now they become key departures for a unit already ravaged with exits.

FSU and Norvell lost seven players from the defensive line before the Desir twins' decision. Now their exits leaves an even wider hole the Seminoles' staff must attempt to fill.

Florida State dealing with mixed portal results

Norvell built his teams in Tallahassee off veteran CFB players. Including relying on two future Los Angeles Rams defenders named Jared Verse and Braden Fiske during the Seminoles' 13-1 season of 2023.

The head coach and FSU remains active in the portal. Yet are dealing with their share of gains and notable losses.

Safety Earl Little Jr. represents the latter — choosing the portal over the NFL Draft. Little since relocated to Ohio state on Jan. 11. The son of the former NFL safety could've had one more year of eligibility had he stayed at FSU.

FSU managed to land CJ Richard out of Illinois State as his potential replacement. The same Illinois State that nearly won the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) title earlier this month.

Florida State also landed Ashton Daniels and Quintrevion Wisner at quarterback and running back, respectively, in the portal. Only Wisner brings past College Football Playoff experience to the offense.

But again, Norvell and his staff must dig deep to find new trench representatives after losing the four-star portal entries.