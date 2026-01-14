Philadelphia Phillies veteran outfielder Nick Castellanos is a trade candidate. In fact, the general belief around the MLB world is that Castellanos will be moved before the 2026 MLB season. Trading a 33-year-old who recorded a .694 OPS in 2025 and is set to make $20 million in the final season of his contract may not be a simple task, however. MLB insider Bob Nightengale of USA Today recently made an appearance on the Foul Territory podcast and shared his thoughts on the Phillies' Castellanos situation.

“I think it's going to be a big time salary dump,” Nightengale said. “I think they're going to have to eat a minimum of $17 million… If not, $18 or $19 (million). Have not heard his name, I would think as we get closer to spring training, I don't think the Phillies want him back in camp. I think they move him then.”

Nightengale mentioned the San Diego Padres as a team that could make sense for Castellanos if a trade were to come to fruition.

For Philadelphia, moving on from Castellanos won't lead to a tremendous trade return. It would represent a fresh start, though. They also may not have to pay all $20 million in a trade if they only end up having to eat $17 million. It's not a huge difference, but saving a few million could lead to other moves in free agency.

An All-Star in 2023, Castellanos has displayed signs of decline in recent seasons. He was also seemingly frustrated about his playing time this past season with the Phillies.

A fresh start is probably best for Nick Castellanos and the Phillies at this point.