So here's the conundrum I find myself in today… how is one expected to find the singular fatal flaw of a team that has been so dominant and looked so good not just over the course of this season, but since the NCAA Tournament last year, that it's difficult to identify even one single tiny flaw? Additionally, as a UConn fan myself, I have to consider the fact that my own personal biases could either be blinding me from seeing how vulnerable the Huskies actually are, or making me more insecure about their standing than I rightfully should be.
Here's the one thing I do know: the UConn Huskies are looking to become the first school to win back-to-back men's basketball titles since the Florida Gators did so in 2006 and 2007, only this repeat would be far more improbable than the Gators' repeat seventeen years ago. The 2006-07 Gators returned their entire starting five and multiple members of their bench. UConn lost three starters — 2nd-round draft pick Andre Jackson Jr., All-Big East 1st-Team guard Jordan Hawkins, and NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player Adama Sanogo — from their 2023 championship team to the NBA Draft and are now attempting to go back-to-back in an era that, thanks to the frequency of one-and-done's and the volatility of the transfer portal, is not necessarily built for repeat National Champions.
But now as we near the end of February, the UConn Huskies are still the clear and consensus favorite to win both the Big East Tournament and the 2024 NCAA Tournament. This is despite a bump in the road earlier in the week during a visit to Omaha that took some of the wind out of the metaphorical sails. Connecticut has now dropped three games on the season — a non-conference road loss to Kansas back on December 1st, and then two road losses in Big East play to Seton Hall and Creighton — and in carefully evaluating all aspects of those three losses, I think I've come up with a suitable answer to the question I agonized over in the opening paragraph.
Cam Spencer vs. Kansas – 36 minutes, 2-for-12 field goals, 1-for-7 from 3-point range, 1-for-3 free throws, 6 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists
Cam Spencer vs. Seton Hall – 31 minutes, 2-for-7 field goals, 1-for-5 from 3-point range, 0 free throw attempts, 5 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists
Cam Spencer vs. Creighton – 32 minutes, 3-for-8 field goals, 0-for-2 from 3-point range, 0 free throw attempts, 6 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists
Cam Spencer in three UConn losses – 99 minutes, 7-for-27 field goals, 2-for-14 from 3-point range, 1-for-3 free throws, 17 points, 10 rebounds, 7 assists
Again, I don't necessarily want think it's either fair or accurate to paint Cam Spencer as the Huskies weak-link or anything of the sort. Cam Spencer has been excellent all season long. He's undoubtedly been one of the most impactful transfers in college basketball this season, and would have as good of a chance as anyone else on the Huskies roster to win Big East Tournament MVP or the Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four. I personally would say that Tristen Newton is the best and most important Huskies player, but the presence of Cam Spencer can't be understated.
It's not a coincidence that Cam Spencer has had just three games all season where he shot under 45 percent AND scored fewer than 10 points, and that those three games were the three games that UConn lost. Connecticut feeds off of Cam's energy, swagger, competitive spirit, and yes, his shot-making ability. So just stick with me here…
If I'm any opposing coach who is dealt the unenviable task of having to face UConn in the NCAA Tournament, I'm doing all I can — within reason — to keep Cam Spencer in check. I'm running him off the three-point line and I'm sending occasional doubles at him, helping off of iffy outside shooters like Newton and freshman Stephen Castle, each who are shooting just 30 percent from distance this year. I'm doing all I can to make sure that there's never a moment in the game when I have to call a timeout in response to a Cam Spencer bucket, which allows him to walk off the court screaming his lungs out, whipping the UConn crowd up into a frenzy. If I can do that, I'm at least giving myself a puncher's chance to keep Dan Hurley and co. from cutting down the nets for the second straight year.
Look, this is admittedly not a great answer to the question, but for a team as great as UConn has proven to be this year, there is no great answer when it comes time to search for a fatal flaw.