The Huskies were stunned by Creighton on Tuesday night.

Defending national champion and current no. 1 UConn basketball was stunned 85-66 by Creighton on Tuesday night.

UConn basketball coach Dan Hurley accurately summed up the brutal loss, according to Joe Arruda of the Hartford Courant:

“Dan Hurley starts his opening statement: ‘Kinda felt like we ran into a buzz-saw there.'”

Creighton led by 23 points with 10 minutes left but saw its lead cut to 10 before holding UConn basketball scoreless on five straight possessions down the stretch.

With the loss, the Huskies had their 14-game win streak — the longest active streak in Division I — end three days after it beat then-No. 4 Marquette by 28 points for one of the most impressive victories of the season — and one day after the program was voted as the first unanimous No. 1 this season in the AP poll.

Creighton established momentum and control early and spent the majority of the contest trying to suppress UConn basketball's fightback attempts. The Bluejays were led by Steven Ashworth, who finished the ball game with 20 points on the strength of five 3-pointers. The 3-pointer was a major weapon in this game for the Bluejays, as they shot 14-for-28 from deep, while UConn shot just 3-for-16 from behind the 3-point line.

The game was UConn basketball's most lopsided loss since Houston beat them 84-45 in the AAC tournament on March 15, 2019. They had come into the game off a Big East-record three straight wins by at least 25 points.

The Huskies still have a solid record of 24-3 overall, including 14-2 in Big East play.

UConn basketball is back in action on Saturday at home versus the Villanova Wildcats.