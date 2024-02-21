UConn got tripped up in Omaha.

And down goes the defending national champion and No. 1 UConn basketball. The Huskies suffered a blowout loss in Omaha to the Creighton Bluejays Tuesday night, and it has social media all lit up with reactions.

“Creighton is good. Sometimes you get beat, as any Creighton fan who has seen all of Creighton’s 23 NCAA Tournament appearances could tell you,” posted @NoEscalators after UConn basketball fell to the Bluejays, 85-66.

Losing to a ranked team on the road vs Losing to a unranked team who just fired their head coach less than a week before the game on the road https://t.co/mexNSM2NT2 — sammy 🏳️‍⚧️ 🐘 (@junkityy) February 21, 2024

“Due for a stinker – some of this was preventable tonight. Some was not. We space…. In like 15,” said @MisterHotBalls.

“Respect the fight back; the best part about the game is it's over. After 4 games in the last 10 days, they now play 1 game over the next 11 days. Regroup, recover, come back better Saturday,” shared @UConn6thBorough.

Next year send the underclassmen and walk on to Omaha Iowa https://t.co/MfqjEJFdkj — 4 The Cycle (@4TheCycle1) February 21, 2024

Creighton came right out of the gate like a house on fire. The Bluejays established momentum and control early and spent the majority of the contest trying to suppress UConn basketball's fightback attempts. The Bluejays were led by Steven Ashworth, who finished the ball game with 20 points on the strength of five 3-pointers. The 3-ball was a major weapon in this game for the Bluejays, as they went 14-for-28 from deep, while UConn shot just 3-for-16 from behind the arc.

The loss to Creighton was UConn's first since the calendar flipped to 2024. It also snapped the Huskies' 14-game win streak. However, UConn still has a formidable record of 24-3 overall and a 14-2 slate in Big East play.

UConn will get back to action on Saturday at home versus the Villanova Wildcats.