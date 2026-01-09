The Philadelphia Eagles' offensive and defensive lines could get a major boost for Sunday's Wild Card clash with the San Francisco 49ers. Both Lane Johnson and Jalen Carter were back at practice this week. Carter dealt with a hip ailment that cropped up prior to the regular season finale. And Johnson has been sidelined for the last seven games with a Lisfranc injury.

The All-Pro right tackle practiced for the first time since sustaining the injury against the Detroit Lions in Week 11. He was a limited participant throughout the week and on Friday, the Eagles announced that Johnson is officially listed as questionable for Sunday’s matchup, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Carter, meanwhile, resumed practicing in full and he's expected to play in the NFC Wild Card showdown.

Eagles hope Jalen Carter, Lane Johnson suit up for 49ers clash

Prior to sitting out Week 18, Carter dealt with injuries to both shoulders that sidelined him for three games. The Pro Bowl defensive tackle returned for Week 17’s win over the Buffalo Bills. But he missed practice again last week, this time with a hip issue.

Carter was held out of the regular season finale. However, the Eagles rested their starters in Week 18. So it’s unclear if the hip ailment forced Carter to sit out or if he was given last Sunday off. Either way, Nick Sirianni’s decision to rest players had consequences.

Article Continues Below

The Chicago Bears’ loss in the finale meant Philadelphia could have moved up to the No. 2 seed with a win. But the Eagles backups couldn’t beat the Washington Commanders. So Philly settled for the third seed and a date with the 49ers in the Wild Card round.

Carter’s ability to stuff the run and create QB pressure will help an already stout Eagles defense against San Francisco. But Johnson’s return would, arguably, be more beneficial for Philadelphia.

The Eagles have struggled with consistency on offense this season. And those issues were exacerbated during Johnson’s seven-game injury absence. Philadelphia went 3-4 without the veteran offensive lineman.

Fans hope Johnson's healthy enough to contribute to a playoff run as the Eagles attempt to defend their Super Bowl title.