The Seattle Kraken’s inaugural season in 2021-22 was as expected—solid, but not spectacular, with the team missing the playoffs. However, they turned things around in their second year, making a surprising postseason run that included a first-round upset over the Colorado Avalanche and pushing the Dallas Stars to seven games in Round Two.

Seattle regressed in 2023-24, finishing with 81 points—17 short of a playoff spot and third worst in the Pacific Division. A key factor in their decline was the drop in production from Matty Beniers, whose goal tally fell from 24 in 2022-23 to just 15, while Jared McCann's numbers also dipped from 40 goals to 29.

On the bright side, goaltender Joey Daccord emerged as a positive, overtaking Philipp Grubauer for the starting role. He finished with a 19-18-11 record a 2.46 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage. Meanwhile, Grubauer's .899 save percentage was pedestrian at best.

The Kraken will benefit from key defensive reinforcements this season after signing Stanley Cup champion Brandon Montour from the Panthers to a seven-year deal. They also bolstered their lineup by adding former Vegas Golden Knights forward Chandler Stephenson, who contributed 51 points last season.

General manager Ron Francis also brought more championship experience to the Kraken by promoting Dan Bylsma, who led the Pittsburgh Penguins to the 2009 Stanley Cup, as their new head coach to replace the recently terminated Dave Hakstol; he had been serving as head coach of their AHL affiliate Coachella Valley Firebirds.

Francis should seriously consider a move that would not only alleviate the Kraken's salary cap concerns but also elevate Daccord’s role even further. Trading Philipp Grubauer and his $5.9 million cap hit would create valuable cap space and solidify Daccord as the primary goaltender.

Moving Grubauer could provide the team with financial flexibility while giving Daccord the chance to fully step into the starter's role.

The Kraken should move Philipp Grubauer's contract

With Joey Daccord emerging as a reliable starter, the Kraken could free up salary cap space by trading Philipp Grubauer to a team seeking goaltending depth. Grubauer was limited to just 36 games last season due to injury, and his durability has been a recurring concern throughout his career.

Even after Grubauer recovered, former Kraken head coach Dave Hakstoll continued to give Daccord the nod in net, further solidifying his role as the team's go-to goalie. Daccord's performance in Grubauer's absence was strong, going 12-7-3 with a sparkling goals-against average just below 2.00.

Daccord explained after the 2023-24 season ended that despite the disappointment in not clinching a postseason spot, the career-high starts will only benefit him moving forward, per the Seattle Times.

“I look back at it — it’s pretty nuts,” Daccord said. “Going from never really having a full season in the NHL, playing here and there, to having 50 games is pretty incredible.

“I’m obviously disappointed in the end result of the season, but there’s lots to look forward to,” he continued. ” I’m excited to get to work this summer.”

Daccord is entering a contract year, and fans ought to anticipate him having put in the work necessary to have a career-best season in order to parlay that into a new length extension. Meanwhile, Seattle boasts a bevy of goaltending which includes Ales Stezka, Niklas Kokko, and Victor Ostman.

Could Grubauer benefit from a return to the Colorado Avalanche? Currently, the Avs feature Alexandar Georgiev (cap hit of $3.4 million) as the only bonafide NHL goalie on their roster, with largely untested Justus Annunen backing him up. Additionally, the Calgary Flames lack an experienced NHL starter.

Grubauer owns a career record of 158-122-32 with a 2.59 goals-against average, a .911 save percentage, and 22 shutouts. Additionally, he's gone 26-18-2 with a 2.65 goals-against average, a .910 save percentage, and a pair of shutouts in 47 career postseason games.