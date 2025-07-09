In trading for Kelly Olynyk, the San Antonio Spurs did more than add another quality big man to support superstar Victor Wembanyama. They're continuing a shift – and perhaps sending a signal to the NBA during free agency – toward rounding out a roster that intends to compete.

Obvious as that may seem, the moves the Spurs have made over the previous two seasons focused on developing youth. This off-season signals a different path.

Youth has dominated the Spurs roster last several years

The Spurs dealt Malaki Branham and Blake Wesley, as well as the least favorable 2026 second-round pick of Dallas, Oklahoma City, and Philadelphia, to acquire Olynyk. Along with Jeremy Sochan, both Branham and Wesley were all first-round picks of the Silver and Black in 2022. While Branham has contributed slightly more than Wesley since then, neither has made his way into the Spurs rotation consistently. Through their first three seasons in the NBA, the organization worked to develop their games, the last two years with Victor Wembanyama at the center of the franchise.

Since drafting Wemby in 2023, the Spurs have featured rosters that have ranked among the youngest and second-youngest in the NBA. Players like Tre Jones, Sidy Cissoko, Dominick Barlow, Charles Bassey, Harrison Ingram, and Riley Minix, among others, have been added – some through two-way contracts – to fill out the fringes of the depth.

When the Spurs added veterans Chris Paul and Harrison Barnes last summer, they were the only players older than 25 on the team at the start of the season.

What the Spurs are getting in Kelly Olynyk

Since the start of last season, GM Brian Wright and company have traded for 27-year-old De'Aaron Fox. They started this off-season by adding 29-year-old center Luke Kornet. Then comes the deal with the Washington Wizards for the 34-year-old Olynyk. Already part of a previous trade this offseason, the veteran big man didn't play for Washington, but instead suited up for the New Orleans Pelicans last season.

At 6-foot-11, 240 pounds, Olynyk appeared in 44 games last season with the Toronto Raptors and Pelicans. He averaged 8.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.9 assists in 20.2 minutes while shooting 50% from the floor and 41.8% from 3-point range. The 12-year veteran holds career averages of 10.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.5 assists across 800 games with the Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, Houston Rockets, Detroit Pistons, and Utah Jazz as well. The Dallas Mavericks initially selected Olynyk with the 13th overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft following three seasons at Gonzaga.

The Spurs struggled to shoot around Wembanyama last season. For his career, Olynyk has shot 48.6% from the field, 37.1% from beyond the arc, and 79.6% from the foul line.

The Toronto native represented Team Canada on the international stage, helping secure the country’s first FIBA World Cup medal with a bronze at the 2023 tournament to go along with a bronze medal in the 2015 FIBA AmeriCup.

Along with Barnes, Fox, and Kornet, Olynyk also brings the Spurs postseason experience. He has appeared in 48 playoff games with Boston (2014-17) and Miami (2017-20), averaging 7.9 points and 3.5 rebounds in 17.4 minutes per game.

The Spurs hope he adds to those totals in what will be Wembanyama's third season, marking the phenom's first taste of the playoffs.