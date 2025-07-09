The Colorado football program is currently preparing for a 2025 season that will be filled with expectations. The Buffaloes are coming off of their most successful season in years, having finished 9-3 in 2024 and earning a spot in the Valero Alamo Bowl, where they lost to BYU.

This past offseason, Colorado head coach Deion Sanders has seen some key players take their talents to the NFL Draft, including defensive and offensive star hybrid Travis Hunter, who was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars, as well as his son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who was taken by the Cleveland Browns.

Still, Coach Prime believes that the Buffaloes are more than ready to compete at a high level once again in 2024.

“They were great players; we have a better team,” Sanders said in an appearance on ESPN during Big 12 Media Days, per Chandler Vessels of On3 Sports. “There’s a difference between great players and a great team. We have a better team, but we can never replace those type of players.”

He also spoke on what that process of replacing them will logistically look like this year.

“It may take three players on offense to replace a Travis Hunter,” Sanders said. “It may take two players to replace a Shedeur Sanders, and that’s what we brought here. We feel like we have a better defense for sure. A better offense, more understanding of the schemes collectively offensively and defensively because each coach, they’re in their second year in the schemes now.”

After an epic start to the 2023 season upon Sanders' arrival as head coach, Colorado football quickly saw things fizzle out. However, they had a resurgent year in 2024, ultimately securing a bowl game spot and extending Sanders as their head coach in the process.

Now, Colorado will look to prove that they were more than just the talents of Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter.