Published November 14, 2022

By Ben Cooper · 3 min read

The Milwaukee Bucks have started off the season well at 10-2, which is the best record in the NBA. Milwaukee is, of course, led by superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is the best player in the NBA.

In the early season, Antetokounmpo is averaging 31.8 points per game, along with 12.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists. The two-time MVP is contributing on the defensive end as well, with 1.1 steals and 1.4 blocks per contest. His play has been critical to Milwaukee’s early success.

They have had this great start without one of their stars, as Khris Middleton has yet to make his season debut. Missing a star can be troublesome for some teams, but the Bucks have been able to withstand his absence and have the best record in basketball. Middleton is the second-best scorer for the Bucks behind Giannis, and he has a tremendous impact for Milwaukee.

When he returns, the team will only get stronger as they are proving that they are one of the true contenders in the league.

Role players have had to step up to fill in for his absence, as well as the few games that Antetokounmpo has missed. It has been great to see, as the Bucks have shown that they have a well-built roster.

With that said, here is one pleasant surprise for the Bucks early in the 2022-23 NBA season.

Jevon Carter

Jevon Carter has seen more time on the floor for Milwaukee this season, and he has made the most of it. The 27-year-old guard is playing extremely well and has helped the Bucks’ in their early season success.

Carter is starting games for the Bucks this season and playing his role well. He is averaging 9.2 points, along with 2.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists, while shooting 42.7 percent from the field and 42.3 percent from three.

While his numbers don’t blow you away, he has been very efficient and made a great impact defensively with 1.6 steals and 0.7 blocks, which is impressive for a 6’1” guard. His shooting ability and defense make him an ideal fitting role player for the Bucks. Giannis takes so much attention from the defense, and having someone out on the court that shoots at an elite clip is vital.

Although Carter may not start when Middleton returns to the lineup, he could continue to have an effective role off the bench. He is a great scheme fit for the Bucks and will be one of their key role players this season. The Bucks are looking to compete for a title, and having role players thrive only makes their chances greater. If Carter can sustain this level of play throughout the season, it will be a big boost to Milwaukee’s depth.

The Bucks look great so far, but it won’t be an easy journey. The NBA is filled with many talented teams this season, and it will be a tough road to the Finals. However, Milwaukee has championship experience and a phenomenal roster. They have their superstar in Giannis, with co-stars Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday behind him. The Bucks also have role players playing at a high level, as expected, like Brook Lopez, Bobby Portis, and Grayson Allen. They also have role players taking on a bigger role and thriving like Jevon Carter.

The Bucks will look to continue their hot start on Monday as they take on the Atlanta Hawks.