The Edmonton Oilers seek revenge for their Game 7 defeat in the Stanley Cup Final. With Leon Draisaitl locked in long-term and Connor McDavid coming off another spectacular season, expect the offense to shine. They will be without Evander Kane until at least January as he recovers from surgery. While training camp is underway, the Oilers should make a trade for a cheap depth option at forward.

Two forwards on the trade block are Nikolaj Ehlers and Mitch Marner, but those players do not fit the depth role. While they are great players, the Oilers cannot afford another elite forward. With McDavid eligible for an extension next summer, they must clear as much cap space as possible.

The Oilers should target teams who will likely not make the playoffs to snag a depth piece for a low price. One team they should contact is the San Jose Sharks, who will rely on their young stars if they make the playoffs. Macklin Celebrini, William Ekulund, Will Smith, and many more are off-limits. Luke Kunin is a pending free agent and they should offer a few picks for him.

Kane will be back before the trade deadline, so the Oilers can ship whatever piece they get back out the door in March. That would have to be the case for Andreas Athanasiou from the Chicago Blackhawks. The former Oiler is due over $4 million this season and would not fit under their cap when Kane returned.

Oilers must replace Evander Kane's production

Replacing Kane's production is important as they must get off to a fast start this season. They were terrible in the fall last season, forcing the firing of Jay Woodcroft and tanking their playoff odds. The Oilers turned it around under Kris Knoblauch and were able to make a deep run, but were punished by playing Game 7 on the road.

New Oilers general manager Stan Bowman signed Jeff Skinner this offseason to replenish the depth. Warren Foegele, Philip Broberg, Dylan Holloway, and Sam Carrick all left after the season. Skinner can replace the forwards in that group but not Evander Kane. Other options for Kane's replacements include young pieces from the Montreal Canadiens.

The Canadiens traded for Patrik Laine just before training camp, adding another key piece to their top six. His roster spot and large cap hit could necessitate a trade of one of their bottom six players. The Oilers should target Jake Evans, a 28-year-old center who will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

All of these potential trades are for low-round picks, something in the fifth round or less. The Oilers do not have a stacked prospect cabinet but can afford to get rid of one pick to make this important move. While the Oilers will likely be fine on offense without him, they should get some injury insurance before the season begins.

Whether they make a trade or call up an American Hockey League player, keep an eye on who the Oilers use to replace Evander Kane early in this season.