The Atlanta Braves have dealt with injuries throughout the 2025 regular season. It is one of the biggest reasons why Brian Snitker's team has been so disappointing. However, Atlanta got some news on the status of both Ronald Acuña Jr. and Austin Riley before taking on the New York Mets. After New York embarrassed them, the Braves need all the help they can get.

Riley's last game was on August 2. Luckily for Atlanta, the former All-Star third basemen did not need a rehab assignment. However, MLB.com's Mark Bowman reported that Riley experienced a setback in his recovery. Acuña Jr., on the other hand, is much closer to his return. The outfielder likely won't play against the Mets, but he could be ready to play Cleveland Guardians.

“Snitker said he expects Acuña to be activated within the next couple days,” Bowman reported. “Riley still felt some discomfort when he threw yesterday. So, it doesn’t seem likely he’ll be activated this week.”

Getting both players back would be a big boost to Snitker's lineup. It doesn't help a pitching staff that has struggled, but Riley and Acuña Jr. make the offense far more intimidating. Riley, for one, hopes that some time away can help him break out of a slump.

Acuña Jr. made waves around baseball when he returned from a torn ACL. However, his production did not translate into wins for the Braves. Atlanta is out of the race in the National League East and are 13 games out of the final NL Wild Card spot. However, the Braves committed to their core and hope to bounce back in 2026.

Starting with their last two games against New York this week, Snitker's team can play spoiler. The Mets' struggles have helped the Phillies run away with the division. A series loss to Atlanta would make a big deficit insurmountable. For now, though, the Braves' priority is bringing both players back at full health.