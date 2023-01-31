NFL memorabilia hasn’t quite reached the price tag just yet of the likes of its NBA and MLB counterparts. However, there are still a handful of diehard football fans and bidders who demand these collectibles. Furthermore, one still has to put out a huge amount of cash to secure these valuable pieces of history. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at the 10 most expensive NFL memorabilia items ever sold.

10. Signed Colin Kaepernick’s 49ers Debut Jersey 2011: $128K

During his peak, Colin Kaepernick took the NFL by storm with the San Francisco 49ers. While he is an activist off the field, Kaepernick was also legendary on it. His career was highlighted by breaking the record for most rushing yards by a quarterback in a playoff matchup against the Green Bay Packers. Kaepernick tallied 181, including a 56-yard touchdown.

While some remember his career highlight, others also value how his legacy started. A bidder at Julian’s Auctions reportedly bought his NFL debut jersey for $128,000, which is a record-breaking sale for an NFL jersey at that time.

9. William Perry’s Super Bowl XX Ring: $203K

William “The Refrigerator” Perry had some high points in the NFL. Unfortunately, life after the NFL hasn’t been kind to him. He faced unpaid taxes and suffered a serious condition called Guillain-Barre syndrome. Fortunately, after initially selling his 1985 Bears Championship ring for $8,500, it was returned back to him.

Perry would eventually list the ring ever made at Heritage Auction. The size 25 ring reportedly sold for $203,000. Not bad for NFL memorabilia.

8. Lawrence Taylor’s Super Bowl XXV Ring: $230K

Life after the NFL stories can be filled with bankruptcy, legal disputes, and many more. One of the stories includes two-time Super Bowl champion, Lawrence Taylor. After his business failed, Taylor had to file for bankruptcy and was forced to sell his Super Bowl XXV ring.

Taylor was able to sell the championship ring for $230,000.

7. O.J. Simpson’s 1968 Heisman Trophy: $255K

Facing criminal charges after his ex-wife and her friend passed away, NFL star O.J. Simpson had to sell his 1968 Heisman trophy to pay for a court judgment. Simpson was acquitted and Tom Kreissman purchased it for $255,000.

19 years later, Kreissman confessed to ESPN that he had sold the trophy to Rick Reviglio, a president of a construction wholesale supplier firm.

6. Signed Tom Brady Buccaneers Jersey 2021: $320K

Tom Brady is one of the most successful players in the NFL today. In fact, his success even pours over to the jersey sale history books. A signed and game-worn jersey of Brady sold for a whopping $320,500 at the NFL Auction. It is the second most expensive NFL jersey ever sold.

The jersey was worn by Brady in a contest between the Buccaneers and the Eagles. The game saw Brady make two touchdowns to help the Bucs secure the 28-22 victory.

5. 1935 National Chicle Bronko Nagurski Card: $350K

Considered to be the most valuable vintage football card, the only PSA Mint-9 rated 1935 National Bronko Nagurski Card is one of the hardest to find. Because of this, the value of the card has seen it being sold from $240,000 in 2006 to a whopping $350,000 five years later.

Hunter Heaney struck gold when he found out that his father, who passed away, possessed 10 copies of this limited piece.

4. Bruce Smith’s 1941 Heisman Trophy: $395K

Bruce Smith led the Minnesota Gophers to back-to-back national titles in college. He would go on to play in the NFL for the Green Bay Packers and the Los Angeles Rams. People remembered Smith’s acceptance speech of his 1941 Heisman Trophy for trying to comfort the nation that suffered a tragic defeat against Japan during the aftermath of the attack at Pearl Harbor.

Years later, the former Rams player would put his Heisman Trophy up for sale, as they needed money to pay off his wife’s medical expenses.

3. Signed Tom Brady Buccaneers Jersey 2020: $480K

Tom Brady immediately made an impact with the Bucs, taking them to a championship after his arrival while also ending their playoff drought. While he’s been making history for the Bucs on the field, Brady also made history in terms of NFL memorabilia.

With Goldin, a signed Tom Brady Buccaneers jersey became the most expensive jersey sold at $480,000. During that season, Brady led the league in several categories and was named Super Bowl LV MVP after leading the Bucs to the Super Bowl title.

2. Tom Brady 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Ticket Autograph BGS: $3.1 million

From the football field to NFL jersey sales, Tom Brady has dominated the football landscape. In fact, that dominance has also applied in football card sales. The 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Ticket Tom Brady Autograph set was sold for $3,107,032 during the 2021 offseason at the Lelands’ Mid-Spring Classic Auction.

1.2017 Panini National Treasures Platinum Patrick Mahomes 1/1 NFL Shield: $4.3 million

In this list, the most expensive memorabilia goes to a card featuring Patrick Mahomes. The coveted card was sold for a whopping $4.3 million, which marked the most expensive price tag ever sold for a football card. The card was purchased by LJ’s Card Shop, a card shop based in Ohio. Like several other expensive cards, this one was priced high for its rarity.

Patrick Mahomes is a Super Bowl champion and Super Bowl MVP. He is also an NFL MVP.