The Lakers are one of the big-market teams in the NBA. Furthermore they are also tied for the winningest franchise in league history with 17 championship banners and one NBA In-Season Tournament Championship. In fact, many NBA legends have played for the Lakers.

However, a good player doesn't necessarily play his best years in Los Angeles. In fact, some great players have disappointed in a Lakers uniform. Here's a look at the 10 most-hyped Laker acquisitions of all time that disappointed in the playoffs.

10. Mo Bamba

Expand Tweet

After a bright college career, Mo Bamba failed to unleash his potential in Orlando. But midway through the 2022-2023 season, Lakers fans were excited about acquiring Bamba from Orlando as part of a four-team trade.

While the physical attributes were there in adding depth to a Lakers roster, especially against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets, Bamba never impressed in his Lakers stint. In his playoff debut, Mamba only averaged 1.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.

9. Dwight Howard

Expand Tweet

Dwight Howard was arguably the biggest star acquired by the Lakers in 2012 as part of a trade with the Magic. Unfortunately, Lakers fans remember how it went down with the Purple and Gold barely making the playoffs in 2013.

In the postseason, Howard averaged a respectable 17.0 points and 10.8 rebounds per game on 62% shooting from the field. However, Howard failed to elevate the Lakers' championship hopes, with the Lakers getting swept in the first round. Fortunately, Howard made up for his first Lakers stint in 2020, where he helped deliver a championship to L.A.

8. Dennis Schroder

Expand Tweet

Fresh from winning an NBA championship, the Lakers had to defend their title with the departure of Rajon Rondo and Danny Green. To fill the void, the Lakers swapped Green for Sixth Man of the Year candidate Dennis Schroder. Although Schroder was welcomed with open arms, the Lakers badly needed him in the 2021 Playoffs.

However in Game 5 against the Phoenix Suns, Schroder made history for the wrong reasons. The German guard became the first Laker in franchise history to go scoreless after nine attempts from the field.

7. Gabe Vincent

Expand Tweet

After playing an instrumental role for the Miami Heat in making the 2020 and 2023 NBA Finals, Lakers fans had plenty of things to be excited about when the Purple and Gold managed to snag Gabe Vincent. Unfortunately, for Vincent was sidelined with a knee injury.

To make matters worse, the wait wasn't quite worth it. Vincent only averaged 1.4 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 0.6 assists per game on 25% field-goal shooting as Denver swept the Lakers.

6. Spencer Dinwiddie

Expand Tweet

Midway through the 2023-2024 season, fans were surprised that the Lakers didn't make any tweaks to their roster. However, they did secure the services of Spencer Dinwiddie from the buyout market.

Despite proving himself in the playoffs in the past, Dinwiddie struggled big time for the Lakers in the playoffs. In the 2024 first-round series against Denver, Dinwiddie only tallied 3.0 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per outing on 36% shooting from the field overall.

5. Andre Drummond

Expand Tweet

Speaking of the buyout market, the Lakers signed up Andre Drummond in order to fortify their title defense after the trade deadline passed. Although there was plenty of hype around the Lakers' brand-new big three, including owner Jeanie Buss drawing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar comparisons, Drummond was a nonfactor in the first-round series against the Suns.

The All-Star big man only averaged 9.0 points and 11.0 rebounds per game on 59% shooting as the Suns eliminated the Lakers in six games. Drummond was also a DNP (did not play, coach's decision) in Game 6.

4. Marc Gasol

Expand Tweet

Before joining the Lakers, Marc Gasol was a Defensive Player of the Year winner and even helped the Toronto Raptors win the NBA championship. Two years later, Gasol joined the Purple and Gold when the Lakers needed to beef up their frontcourt after Howard and JaVale McGee left the team.

Although Gasol showcased glimpses of his defense and playmaking, the Spanish big man was no longer young. In fact, he was a nonfactor against the Suns in the playoffs. Gasol only tallied 5.2 points. 3.8 rebounds, and 0.8 blocks per game on 62% shooting.

3. Gary Payton

Expand Tweet

After starring for the Seattle Supersonics, Gary Payton yearned for an NBA title. As a result, he eventually joined Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant in Los Angeles. However, Payton played nowhere near like the star he was in Seattle.

Although the Lakers made the 2004 NBA Finals, the Purple and Gold were swept by the underdog Detroit Pistons. Furthermore, Payton only registered 7.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game on 37% shooting.

2. Karl Malone

Expand Tweet

Aside from Gary Payton, the Lakers also managed to get former Utah Jazz star Karl Malone. Although Malone did relatively well for the Lakers, he was ultimately shut down in the 2004 NBA Finals. He averaged a career-low 5.2 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game on 33% shooting from the field. As a result, Malone never won an NBA title in his career.

1. Steve Nash

Expand Tweet

After dueling against the Lakers for several years, Steve Nash eventually joined Bryant and the Lakers, forming a super team on paper. Nash was supposed to be a reliable playmaker alongside Bryant, Pau Gasol, and Dwight Howard, giving Lakers fans plenty to be excited about.

However, the back-to-back MVP was already in his twilight years. After barely making the playoffs in 2013, Nash only tallied 12.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game on 44% shooting with the Lakers getting swept.