The Los Angeles Lakers’ historic NBA trade deadline has continued. Rob Pelinka and the front office are acquiring Orlando Magic big man Mo Bamba in exchange for Patrick Beverley and draft picks, adding another key piece to their frontcourt alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis, as reported by Woj.

Lakers fans were probably wondering why Thomas Bryant was traded earlier in the day because he was a decent big man. But, it’s because LA had another plan up its sleeve: Getting Bamba. As for Pat Bev, his tenure with the Purple and Gold comes to an end after just half a season. He struggled to really make much of an impact at Crypto.com Arena, averaging just 6.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.6 assists, his lowest point total since 2013. As Shams reported, the Lakers are sending second-round draft compensation with Beverley to the rebuilding Magic.

Considering the direction Orlando is heading in, there is also a good chance Beverley gets bought out. They’re a young team who wants to grow their core, therefore keeping Pat Bev doesn’t exactly fit into that plan. However, he wouldn’t be a bad guy to mentor the likes of Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner.

Bamba meanwhile is putting up 7.3 points and 4.6 boards per night in 40 games this season and gives the Lakers frontcourt a lot more size and rebounding. Along with the addition of Jarred Vanderbilt on Wednesday, this LA rotation looks to be a lot more versatile.

The Lakers have now acquired Malik Beasley, Vanderbilt, Bamba, D’Angelo Russell, and Rui Hachimura. Some respectable talent around Bron as they look to make a run at a playoff spot.