NBA players are the best basketball players in the world. As a result, dunking should theoretically be easy for any NBA player, especially the taller ones. In fact, it's basic physics to realize that the taller a player is, the easier it is for them to convert a slam dunk.

But surprisingly, even some of the tallest players have failed to convert a single dunk in their NBA careers. Here is a look at the 10 tallest NBA players who never dunked in an NBA game.

Sim Bhullar (7'5)

Standing at 7'5 while weighing 360 pounds, Sim Bhullar had all the tools to dunk in an NBA game. With his size, he definitely could. In fact, Bhullar was one of the tallest players in NBA history.

Unfortunately, that never happened in an NBA game. Despite being celebrated as the first NBA player of Indian descent, his NBA career was only brief at three games in 2005. He also only made a single field goal in his career, which was a hook shot.

Pavel Podkolzin (7'5)

As a first-round draft pick in 2004, hopes were high on Russian center Pavel Podkolzin. With a 7'5 stature, Podkolzin had enough size to be a rim protector or a menacing inside scorer. However, Podkolzin never materialized those expectations.

Due to a pituitary disorder, the Russian big man was never productive in the NBA. Aside from not finishing with a single dunk, Podkolzin could never even convert a single NBA basket with all of his points from the free-throw line.

Dmytro Skapintsev (7'1)

The only active NBA player on this list is Dmytro Skapintsev. The Ukrainian center has yet to tally a single dunk, despite being seven feet tall. But with only two games of action in the 2023-2024 season with the New York Knicks, Skapintsev could remove himself from this list this season if he is able to latch on to another team after the Boston Celtics released him in October.

Filip Petrusev (6'11)

Although Filip Petrusev used his size and skill at the 2024 Paris Olympics for Serbia, he hasn't been exactly effective in the NBA. Having stints with the Philadelphia 76ers and the Sacramento Kings, Petrusev has never gotten the opportunities by playing in only three games. Surprisingly, he has never even scored on a dunk with his 6'11 stature.

Mengke Bateer (6'11)

Riding the bench for the San Antonio Spurs, Mengke Bateer was a huge presence on the bench. The Chinese center had an imposing presence. However, he was hardly utilized, with most of his minutes in garbage time.

Without many opportunities or touches, Bateer was limited as a spectator for the most part. Fortunately for him, he also became the first Asian player to win an NBA championship. Certainly, many players would prefer a ring over a dunk.

Steve Novak (6'10)

At 6'10, Steve Novak had the height of a big man. But unlike your typical big during his time, Novak was a stretch forward. Instead of dominating the paint, Novak specialized from behind the three-point line.

Given that he hovers usually on the perimeter, it made sense that Novak never converted a single dunk. Although he had opportunities on the fastbreak, Novak never successfully threw it down.

Sun Yue (6'9)

The second Chinese player on this list is Sun Yue. Known as the Chinese Magic Johnson, Sun certainly possessed the size, especially at the guard position.

However, Sun never exactly cracked Phil Jackson's rotation. As a result, he was glued to the bench, making him one of the tallest players to never dunk in a game. But like Mengke Bateer, Sun also managed to earn an NBA championship with the 2008-2009 Lakers.

Jason Kapono (6'8)

Like Steve Novak, Jason Kapono was another forward who loved to shoot from the perimeter. At 6'8, Kapono possessed enough size to do some damage at the rim. However, Kapono never attempted a single dunk in his career. It's safe to say that the two-time NBA Three-Point Shooting Contest champion was the exact definition of a pure shooter.

Royce White (6'8)

Prior to getting drafted into the NBA, Royce White was a top prospect in the NBA. In fact, he was a first-round draft pick, 16th overall. However, White suffered anxiety and despised flying via airplanes. As a result, White only appeared in three NBA games. Despite his athleticism, the Iowa State standout never even registered a single bucket in his brief NBA stint.

Andrew Gaze (6'7)

Andrew Gaze was an international basketball star, particularly for Australia. However, in his lone season with the Spurs, Gaze never showcased his hops in the NBA despite being 6'7. A good reason for this was possibly that Gaze already spent his prime years in Australia's NBL. Nonetheless, Gaze still managed to win an NBA title with the Spurs.