The San Antonio Spurs have been linked to superstars such as Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo in their bid to bolster their roster. After Victor Wembanyama suffered a season-ending injury last February, the Spurs endured a difficult season which finished with a 34-48 record, good only for the 13th spot in the Western Conference.

With Gregg Popovich replaced by Mitch Johnson, the new era will seemingly begin with a new name entering the fray. ESPN has put out specific trade scenarios for both Kevin Durant and the Greek Freak, with both propositions making use of the Spurs' immense draft capital.

The proposed Giannis Antetokounmpo trade sends Keldon Johnson, Harrison Barnes, Jeremy Sochan, and a trove of draft picks to Milwaukee. This includes the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, a 2026 first-round pick, a 2028 first-round pick, a 2030 first-round pick, and a 2031 swap. Eye-watering, indeed, but that is undoubtedly the kind of package that Giannis Antetokounmpo will command.

On the other hand, ESPN also put together a more affordable package the Spurs can offer to the Suns in exchange for Durant. This one sees Malaki Branham, Blake Wesley, Harrison Barnes, Keldon Johnson, and two key picks head to Phoenix. The picks in question are this year’s No. 14 selection, as well as a 2027 unprotected pick via Atlanta.

Both the scenarios go a long way in transforming the Spurs into immediate championship contenders. Durant, now 36, has an expiring contract Phoenix is looking to get rid of, considering Bradley Beal's no-trade clause. The Spurs will gain a proven scorer they can rely on without sacrificing their other young talent such as Devin Vassell.

However, going for Giannis would mean multiple young players leaving the Spurs, even if this ESPN proposition protects Vassell. Antetokounmpo is only 30, and will form an eye-watering frontcourt with Spurs' other generational star, Wemby. The cost will be three potential starters, and will be a bold move to kickstart the post-Popovich era.

However, this trade scenario remains purely speculative, especially considering Giannis has signalled his desire to stay in Milwaukee. Hence, as things stand, going for Durant may not only be more financially feasible, but also more practical.