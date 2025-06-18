From a refugee camp in Uganda to the bright lights of Duke and now the doorstep of the NBA, Khaman Maluach’s story is one of resilience, structure, and opportunity. As the 2025 NBA Draft approaches, the 7-foot-2 South Sudanese center is drawing attention not just for his athleticism and shot-blocking but for the foundation that made it all possible.

In a recent appearance on “The Sideline with Andy Katz” podcast, Maluach opened up about how the NBA Academy shaped his life and career. Asked about the program’s impact on him and other African prospects, he said it comes down to how the Academy develops players.

“They don't develop us starting from the top,” Maluach told Katz. “They develop us starting from below. They teach you the fundamentals, the small things, the small stuff to do, and just learning from that, taking it one step at a time.”

His experience at the NBA Academy Africa began when he was only 13 years old, after being discovered at a basketball camp in Kampala hosted by NBA veteran Luol Deng. Before that, Maluach had never seriously played basketball. Within just a few years, he emerged as one of the top international prospects in his age group.

“We go to the NBA Academy when we were 13 or 14, so we leave home so early and we get to be taught that while we are at the academy. We learn how to carry ourselves off the court, how to be a man, and it ends up translating on the basketball court too,” he added.

That structure and maturity became evident during his freshman season at Duke. Playing under Coach Jon Scheyer, Maluach started all 39 games for the Blue Devils and averaged 8.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game. He shot over 71 percent from the field and anchored the team’s defense during their run to the Final Four. His ability to finish around the rim, switch on defense, and block shots without fouling made him one of the most efficient big men in the country.

He was named to the ACC All-Rookie Team and the ACC Tournament First Team. More importantly, he gained the trust of his coaches and teammates by doing the little things that don’t always show up on the box score.

His journey took him from Duke to the draft pool alongside other top freshmen like Cooper Flagg and Kon Knueppel. Analysts have projected Maluach as a lottery pick thanks to his size, mobility, and upside. At the combine, scouts will be watching closely to see how he performs in agility drills, shooting tests, and scrimmages. His college production and international resume already speak volumes.

Before arriving at Duke, Maluach also made waves on the pro circuit. He played in the Basketball Africa League for teams like City Oilers and AS Douanes, where he gained valuable experience against older competition. Those games prepared him mentally and physically for the jump to college basketball.

More than just a pipeline for talent, the NBA Academy has become a life-shaping environment for international players. It teaches discipline, leadership, and resilience. Maluach represents the new generation of global prospects who combine elite skill with grounded fundamentals and maturity beyond their years.

Now preparing for the biggest step of his career, Maluach carries more than expectations. He carries a story, one that begins with a young boy discovering basketball in a refugee camp and continues with a man ready to make his mark on the NBA.

As he told Katz, it all comes back to the work done behind the scenes. “Just learning from that, taking it one step at a time.” That step now leads straight to the 2025 NBA Draft stage.