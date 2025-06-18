As the NBA Finals approach a possible conclusion with Game 6 set for Thursday night, ESPN’s Zach Kram has proposed a potential trade between the Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets centered around forward Cam Johnson. The deal is framed as a move to bolster the Bucks' supporting cast around franchise cornerstone Giannis Antetokounmpo.

ESPN's proposed trade breakdown:

Milwaukee Bucks receive: Cam Johnson

Brooklyn Nets receive: Kyle Kuzma, 2031 first-round pick (unprotected), 2032 first-round pick swap

The suggested trade would provide the Bucks with a sharpshooting wing in Johnson, while the Nets would take on Kuzma’s contract and add two valuable future draft assets tied to Milwaukee’s long-term outlook.

Johnson, 29, is coming off a career-best season in which he averaged 18.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game on 47.5% shooting from the field and 39% from beyond the arc. He played 31.6 minutes per game across 57 appearances in his seventh NBA season. Johnson is entering the third year of a four-year, $94.5 million contract and is set to earn $21 million in 2025–26 and $23 million in the final year of the deal.

Milwaukee would acquire a versatile forward with proven perimeter shooting and spacing ability — a skill set that complements Antetokounmpo’s interior-driven style. Johnson's ability to stretch defenses could provide the Bucks with more half-court options and help open the floor for their All-NBA forward.

Kyle Kuzma, also 29, would head to Brooklyn after splitting the 2024–25 season between the Washington Wizards and Milwaukee Bucks. In 65 games, Kuzma averaged 14.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per contest while shooting 43.6% from the field and 30.7% from three-point range. He is under contract through the 2026–27 season and will earn $23 million next year before his final year at $20.9 million.

Future draft assets could entice Nets as Bucks look to retool around Giannis Antetokounmpo

According to Kram, the trade could appeal to the Nets despite the relatively modest return for a player considered a sought-after asset across the league.

“It's a fairly light return for trading Johnson — an attractive trade target around the league — while taking back Kuzma's contract,” Kram wrote. “But the Bucks' unprotected 2031 and 2032 picks might be so enticing that Brooklyn would go for it.”

Kram further noted that Antetokounmpo will be nearing the end of his prime by the time those draft picks convey, making the assets potentially valuable in a rebuild or future trade scenario.

“The Nets could also value holding some of Milwaukee's draft capital for a future scenario in which they try to trade for Antetokounmpo and would be able to offer the Bucks their picks back,” Kram added.

While speculative, the trade reflects a broader conversation around Milwaukee’s efforts to retool its roster around Antetokounmpo, especially following the Bucks' first-round playoff exit. With Damian Lillard’s injury timeline still unclear and a need for more consistent wing production, a deal for Johnson could be one path toward strengthening the roster heading into the 2025–26 season.