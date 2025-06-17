Many thought that Kevin Durant would be the first blockbuster trade to happen before the 2025 NBA Draft. Well, that is not the case. The Orlando Magic came out of left field and traded a boatload of first-round picks, along with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Cole Anthony, to the Memphis Grizzlies for Desmond Bane.

The Magic, a team that generally lays low and doesn't engage in many trades, are taking advantage of the growth of their young core and the top of the Eastern Conference taking a slight step back as they enter the 2025-26 season. Along with having Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and Jalen Suggs as their three headliners, Orlando now has a three-level scorer in Bane that they can lean on to make a real push up the standings.

In this trade, one of the five first-round picks that the Magic sent to the Grizzlies was the 16th pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. As a result, Orlando threw a wrench in everyone's mock drafts with just eight days until the draft.

There is no better time to take a quick look at how this trade impacts the entirety of the first round, as well as look at other trades we could see over the next week. While Durant is expected to be dealt by the Phoenix Suns in the upcoming days, that is not one of the hypothetical scenarios presented in this mock draft.

Instead, five different trades are highlighted, and five different lottery picks end up being moved around. The NBA is bracing for plenty of action throughout the first round of this year's draft, so here are some scenarios that could shift the results of this year's draft.

1. Dallas Mavericks – SF/PF Cooper Flagg – Duke

We might as well not waste any time here. Cooper Flagg is the first pick in this year's draft. He will be a key cog on the wheel for the Dallas Mavericks entering the 2025-26 season, and they will lean on him to help lead the offense next to Anthony Davis with Kyrie Irving continuing his rehab from a torn ACL. No active trade discussions are happening with this pick.

2. San Antonio Spurs – PG/SG Dylan Harper – Rutgers

Assuming the San Antonio Spurs keep the second pick and don't trade it, Dylan Harper will be their selection. Between his ability to create scoring opportunities for himself and others, Harper is the ideal type of lengthy guard for the Spurs to want and develop long-term despite already having De'Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle. It would be a shock to everyone around the league if the Spurs went a different direction with this pick.

3. TRADE: New Orleans Pelicans – SG/SF Ace Bailey – Rutgers

[Pelicans trade No. 7, IND 2026 1st (Protected 1-4), and Herb Jones to Philadelphia 76ers for No. 3, No. 35, Andre Drummond, and Kelly Oubre Jr.]

All options are on the table for the Philadelphia 76ers with this third pick. While it is much more likely that they will keep this selection and go with either Ace Bailey or VJ Edgecombe, they have been receiving interest from several teams who have Bailey high on their draft boards. One of those teams that have held trade conversations with the 76ers is the New Orleans Pelicans, league sources told ClutchPoints.

Herb Jones has always been kept out of trade talks by New Orleans, but that was under David Griffin's leadership in the front office. Joe Dumars could have a chance to pull off a trade to bring in a future star like Bailey, and he can also add two veterans to help solidify his team's second unit in Kelly Oubre Jr. and Andre Drummond. After all, Dumars made it clear he intends to add more frontcourt help and size this offseason, and Drummond checks off that box.

By moving down a few spots in the NBA Draft, the 76ers would add a 2026 first-round pick, as well as a defensive stud on the wing with Jones.

4. Charlotte Hornets – SG VJ Edgecombe – Baylor

Much debate has been made about Bailey and Edgecombe surrounding the third pick. If the 76ers hold onto it, there is a strong possibility of Philadelphia passing on Bailey and instead taking the Baylor shooting guard because of his fit. However, should Edgecombe fall to the Charlotte Hornets with the fourth pick, it's hard to see a scenario where they pass on him. Edgecombe fits exactly what the Hornets need next to LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller, as his two-way play and downhill attacking on offense make him a long-term building block.

5. Utah Jazz – SG Tre Johnson – Texas

Several prospects are linked to the Utah Jazz during the pre-draft process. Where they go with this pick could very much depend on what happens with the third pick and Bailey. However, Tre Johnson continues to stand out as an offensive weapon Utah can rely on for years to come. He is one of the safest picks in this year's draft due to his shooting abilities.

6. Washington Wizards – PG Jeremiah Fears – Oklahoma

The Washington Wizards continue to be one of the teams most commonly referred to in discussions about Jeremiah Fears. Then again, the Wizards are in the ultimate wild-card spot in this year's draft because of everything that can happen before them. The best player available in this spot will be going to the Wizards, and Fears offers a path for Washington to have a solidified backcourt alongside Bub Carrington moving forward.

7. TRADE: Philadelphia 76ers – SG/SF Kon Knueppel – Duke

[See trade details under Pick No. 3]

Along with Bailey and Edgecombe, Kon Knueppel is another prospect who has heard his name come up in discussions around the league pertaining to the 76ers. If Philadelphia does in fact move down a few spots like they do in the mock trade with New Orleans, Knueppel would make a lot of sense due to his scoring and shooting abilities on the wing.

Knueppel has displayed the ability to play alongside a star-level talent in Flagg at Duke, and he is the ideal secondary talent for the 76ers to add and utilize to become a playoff threat once more. Out of all the players in the first seven picks of this mock draft, Knueppel is one of the safest prospects because his floor is being a reliable role player and 3-point threat.

8. Brooklyn Nets – PF Noa Essengue – France (Ratiopharm Ulm – BBL)

Assuming Fears and Knueppel are off the board here, the Brooklyn Nets will likely go with either Noa Essengue or Khaman Maluach to provide long-term upside in their frontcourt. Although the case could be made for Maluach, the best center in this draft class, Essengue is consistently being linked to Brooklyn by rival teams.

Teams haven't been able to get a better look at Essengue because his team is still playing in the playoffs overseas. Rest assured, his size and length make the Frenchman a unique frontcourt talent with plenty of room for growth.

9. TRADE: Washington Wizards – C Khaman Maluach – Duke

[Wizards trade No. 18, No. 40, OKC/HOU/LAC 2026 1st (least favorable of three), WAS/PHX/TOR 2026 1st swap (more favorable to TOR, second favorable to WAS), and DAL/BKN 2027 2nd (more favorable) to Toronto Raptors for No. 9]

The second mock trade included in this version of the NBA mock draft involves the Washington Wizards moving up to grab a second top-10 pick. After already adding their point guard of the future with Fears, the Wizards seize this opportunity to draft Maluach, who could slide in next to Alex Sarr and create the best, young frontcourt duo in the league.

Whether or not the Toronto Raptors would accept such a package is the question at large. The Raptors are open to exploring trade avenues for this ninth pick, but would dropping nine spots to 18th overall be too far of a slide for Masai Ujiri and his front office in a talented draft?

In doing so, the Raptors would acquire both a projected early and late first-round pick in 2026, as well as two second-round picks — one being the 40th overall selection. That would give Toronto back-to-back picks at 39 and 40, allowing them explore the possibility of moving back up into the first round. Although this would be a risk, the mock trade would also allow the Raptors to lessen their financial burden by moving down in the NBA Draft.

10. Houston Rockets – PG Kasparas Jakucionis – Illinois

Kasparas Jakucionis is one of the unknowns in this year's lottery, as not much has been said about him around the league. The Houston Rockets could make sense even after selecting Reed Sheppard last year, but this pick is also being included in trade dialogue leading up to the draft. It is possible that Jakucionis could fall past the 10th pick and into the late-lottery region. If Houston takes him, he would provide playmaking and size in their backcourt, something the Rockets don't have.

11. TRADE: Oklahoma City Thunder – C Derik Queen – Maryland

[Thunder trade No. 15, No. 24, PHI 2026 1st (1-4 protected), and Ousmane Dieng to Portland Trail Blazers for No. 11]

Another trade in the lottery now features the Oklahoma City Thunder utilizing their draft capital to move up and take one of the best frontcourt players in the 2025 NBA Draft. The Thunder, who are on the verge of winning a championship, could get aggressive in this year's draft and leverage their two first-round picks to potentially move up for a player like Queen, who would be a young talent they can mold behind the scenes since Isaiah Hartenstein's contract will become too vast in a couple of seasons.

This also wouldn't cost Oklahoma City much, as they can provide the Portland Trail Blazers with three first-round picks, as well as Ousmane Dieng to move off a contract. The Thunder have a full roster entering the offseason, which is why it's unlikely they will utilize both of their picks.

While Portland may have eyes on several prospects in the lottery, it makes a lot more sense for them to add as much value as possible in this draft, especially with players like Anfernee Simons and Deandre Ayton entering the final year of their respective contracts and Jerami Grant hearing his name in trade chatter.

The Trail Blazers don't have a firm direction right now, which is why creating a vision through the draft makes the most sense.

12. Chicago Bulls – SG/SF Carter Bryant – Arizona

After seeing the Thunder jump them to take Queen, the Chicago Bulls would need to pivot to other prospects they have interest in. Along with Queen, Chicago has been linked to Carter Bryant, Egor Demin, and Asa Newell. Bryant is an athletic, lengthy wing that fits the trajectory the Bulls are heading in to continue adding dynamic, explosive talents. The Arizona product has multiple lottery teams interested in his skills.

13. TRADE: Brooklyn Nets – PG Nolan Traore – France (Saint-Quentin – LNB)

[Nets trade No. 19, No. 26, and No. 36 to Atlanta Hawks for No. 13]

The Brooklyn Nets own four first-round picks in this year's draft. It is inevitable they will move up, and Nolan Traore is a talent worth doing so for. The French guard has seen his draft stock all over the place as of late, with some claiming he will be available in the 20s. However, Traore does have plenty of fans in the 10-20 range of this year's draft. If the Nets truly envision him as a lead guard, then giving up some later picks to grab him makes sense.

In our recent NBA Mock Draft 3.0, the Atlanta Hawks selected Traore because of his high potential and the uncertainty surrounding the future of the team's backcourt. There is no guarantee that Traore would be on the board when the Nets pick again at 19th overall, which is why they would move up in this scenario with Atlanta.

The Hawks have new leadership in their front office and will continue to find ways to surround Trae Young with athletic players who can wear multiple hats. Adding two more first-round picks, as well as the 36th pick in this year's NBA Draft, creates a lot of options for Atlanta to do so and build sustainable depth. After all, the two teams in the 2025 NBA Finals have found championship success because of their youthful depth at every position.

14. San Antonio Spurs – SG/SF Cedric Coward – Washington State

Teams continue to talk highly about Cedric Coward's skills and character. He is a high-IQ player who is going to provide a lot of long-term potential as a two-way wing who can play on or off the ball for many years to come. With the Spurs, Coward would be an excellent secondary scoring option alongside Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox.

15. TRADE: Portland Trail Blazers – PG/SG Egor Demin – BYU

[See trade details under Pick No. 11]

Although Queen and Bryant are two players the Blazers have their eyes on, Portland has also shown interest in Egor Demin and Asa Newell. By moving down a few spots, the Trail Blazers could still grab Demin while also adding future assets from the Thunder.

There are mixed reviews about Demin's overall offensive potential, but he has been nothing short of impressive during his pre-draft workouts, sources said. Demin has the size and playmaking skills to be a factor early in his career, and he is a better shooter than his stats at BYU may say.

The Blazers tend to target lengthy players who can move off the ball and make an impact on defense, which makes Demin a good fit for them.

16. Memphis Grizzlies – SG Nique Clifford – Colorado State

Desmond Bane is now a member of the Magic. This trade puts a little bit of pressure on the Grizzlies to add versatile depth around Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. through the NBA Draft. Nique Clifford is one of the best do-it-all prospects in this draft class, and he can provide immediate value to a team like the Grizzlies. From grabbing rebounds to dishing out assists to being able to score by himself — Clifford would be the ideal player for Memphis to grab in this spot.

17. Minnesota Timberwolves – PF Asa Newell – Georgia

Asa Newell is starting to draw a lot of attention from teams with late lottery picks. Teams can't say enough good things about Asa Newell's demeanor and attitude entering the NBA, as he's truly willing to accept any role wherever he ends up. The Minnesota Timberwolves will need to make some decisions in their frontcourt, regardless of whether they heavily pursue Kevin Durant or not. Newell possesses the defensive versatility and length to provide depth for the Timberwolves.

18. TRADE: Toronto Raptors – PF Collin Murray-Boyles – South Carolina

[See trade details under Pick No. 9]

Should Toronto trade down, they would do so to target several players they expect to be on the board in this situation. Collin Murray-Boyles would be the one that makes the most sense, assuming he is still around, but Danny Wolf could be an intriguing name as well given his abilities to be a facilitator at the center position. Murray-Boyles projects to be a versatile defender in the NBA who could fill a lot of gaps around someone like Scottie Barnes in Toronto. The Raptors could get a lot of value by grabbing a play with the 18th pick that they would have targeted with the ninth pick.

19. TRADE: Atlanta Hawks – SG Jase Richardson – Michigan State

[See trade details under Pick No. 13]

Jase Richardson is the best talent available in this spot, and he would be a sneaky pick for a team like the Hawks, who are expected to add at least one backcourt talent in this year's NBA Draft. Between his 3-point shooting and ability to be a scoring threat off the ball, Richardson could find a niche playing alongside Trae Young and Dyson Daniels in Atlanta. Trading down allows the Hawks to continue building depth with athleticism. That is what Atlanta gets by taking Richardson.

20. Miami Heat – SG/SF Will Riley – Illinois

What happens with the Miami Heat and their pursuit of stars next to Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro is unknown. Looking ahead, the Heat need to continue surrounding their current stars with more scoring talents, which makes Will Riley attractive. Riley could realistically go anywhere in the first round, yet he could find a home in Miami with the 20th pick due to his shooting potential on the wing.

21. Utah Jazz – C Thomas Sorber – Georgetown

Thomas Sorber is a very intriguing center prospect in this year's NBA Draft because of his 7-foot-6 wingspan and rim-protecting abilities when healthy. With the Jazz always fielding offers for Walker Kessler and not having much frontcourt depth, Sorber could provide some stability should Utah shake things up. If he can extend his offensive game to the perimeter, Sorber would become one of the best picks from this 2025 NBA Draft class.

22. Atlanta Hawks – C Joan Beringer – France (Cedevita Olimpija – ABA)

As one of the youngest players in the NBA Draft, Joan Beringer is still a very raw prospect. However, he possesses the length and athleticism to be a long-time shot blocker and force at the center position. Any team taking Beringer needs to be cognizant of the fact that he is only 18 years old and it will take time for his pick-and-roll game to be a finished product. Next to Young, Beringer could thrive as a lob threat and replacement for Clint Capela, who will be departing Atlanta in free agency.

23. TRADE: Sacramento Kings – PG Walter Clayton Jr. – Florida

[Kings trade No. 42, SAC 2026 1st (1-10 protected), and CHA 2026 2nd to Indiana Pacers for No. 23 and No. 54]

There continues to be a lot of talk about the Sacramento Kings potentially having a deal done with a team to acquire a first-round pick in the 20-30 range. Could that verbal agreement be with the Indiana Pacers, who are currently in the NBA Finals? The Kings want to trade up, and new GM Scott Perry has been vocal about wanting to add a point guard to his roster in the offseason.

By giving up a future second-round pick and their first-round pick next year with protections, the Kings could move up and possibly land Walter Clayton Jr., who just led Florida to a national title. Clayton is a fantastic 3-point shooting threat and would immediately boost Sacramento's backcourt as a primary playmaker next to Domantas Sabonis.

Indiana basically has their full roster under contract for next season and likely won't want to tie themselves down to a guaranteed first-round contract since they want to resign Myles Turner. This trade cuts their costs by allowing them to instead find value in the second round at a cheaper price.

24. TRADE: Portland Trail Blazers – PF Rasheer Fleming – Saint Joseph's

[See trade details under Pick No. 11]

Rasheer Fleming makes a lot of sense for the Trail Blazers, assuming that they will be targeting lengthy, athletic players to mold around Shaedon Sharpe, Scoot Henderson, and Deni Avdija. Toumani Camara fit that description this past season, and Fleming could be the latest defensive talent this team adds. Fleming continues to see his stock rise and is drawing interest from teams in the middle of the first round.

25. Orlando Magic – PF/C Danny Wolf – Michigan

After acquiring Bane from the Grizzlies, the Magic have a complete roster. Banchero and Wagner are still the featured stars, and when healthy, Orlando has depth at every position. Then again, they could use a little bit more production in their frontcourt behind Wendell Carter Jr., especially when considering that the Magic will need to make cost-saving moves soon and could part ways with either Carter or Goga Bitadze.

With Danny Wolf available, the Magic should look no further. Wolf is a 7-footer who can pass, shoot, and rebound at a high level on the interior. Despite not being much of a shot blocker, Wolf gives the Magic another intriguing option to play through, especially in the second unit since he can help facilitate an offense.

26. TRADE: Atlanta Hawks – SG/SF Liam McNeeley – UConn

[See trade details under Pick No. 13]

Liam McNeeley continues to see his draft stock fluctuate all over the place. While some view him as a potential lottery pick, others have concerns about McNeeley's defensive abilities and impact outside of being a shooter on the wing. In this spot, he could provide immediate value to the Hawks as a perimeter scoring option off the ball, much like how Bogdan Bogdanovic was. It is unlikely he would be available here, but McNeeley definitely fits the Hawks' style of play.

27. Brooklyn Nets – SG Drake Powell – North Carolina

This draft is all about the long-term upside for the Nets. Essengue and Traore both provide that, and Drake Powell is another prospect Brooklyn could take a chance on late in the first round after making their mock trade in this NBA Draft. With a 7-foot wingspan on the wing, Powell can be compared slightly to Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown in the sense that he is an athletic talent from the college ranks who displayed flashes of his downhill burst.

Brown wasn't much of a shooter coming out of California, and many questioned his upside outside of his athletic intangibles. The same can be said about Powell, who didn't play much during his freshman year at North Carolina. The Nets have time to take a swing late in the first round on a player like Powell, especially considering his athleticism.

28. Boston Celtics – C Maxime Raynaud – Stanford

Should he be available Maxime Raynaud would be the perfect draft prospect for the Celtics to grab. This season at Stanford, Raynaud averaged 20.2 points and 10.6 rebounds per game while shooting 34.7 percent from the perimeter. His size and shooting abilities make him the ideal frontcourt talent for a team like the Celtics, who will be making roster changes in their frontcourt this offseason.

29. Phoenix Suns – C Ryan Kalkbrenner – Creighton

Regardless of where they trade Durant to, the Suns will be seeking frontcourt help in the offseason. Ryan Kalkbrenner is a big-bodied center who was an elite rim-protector in college and can also knock down 3-point shots in pick-and-pop scenarios. He is the ideal type of big man for Phoenix to target after working out for them a week before the NBA Draft, according to Jake Fischer.

30. Los Angeles Clippers – SF/PF Noah Penda – France (Le Mans Sarthe – LNB)

Many have mocked Noah Penda to the Los Angeles Clippers because his fit makes a lot of sense. The French wing has the size, stature, and positional versatility that the Clippers always tend to look for. His ability to move off the ball and cut to the rim would be advantageous in a system where James Harden is finding open guys.