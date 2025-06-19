Nearly three decades after the release of Tracks, Bruce Springsteen is releasing Tracks II, a collection of most previously unreleased songs from various recording sessions spanning 1983-2018.

However, there could be a third installment in the Tracks series coming soon. Speaking to The New York Times, Springsteen revealed that he already has Tracks IIII in the can. If he chooses to release it, it will clear out his vault. It will feature recordings from as early as his debut album, Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J., and as recent as 2024.

“It's basically what was left in the vault,” said Springsteen. “So there was a lot of good music left. There are five full albums of music.”

Additionally, The Boss may be working on new material. Despite being 75 years old, Springsteen sounds like he has no intention of slowing down.

“I'm a better man when I'm working,” he explained. “I feel like I've got plenty of work left in me, and our band does too. Our band's in great shape, and we carry on.”

As he continues to get older, Springsteen has to face his mortality, something he acknowledged in the interview. “That's basically the artist's labor,” Springsteen revealed. “You contextualize experience and assist people in making sense of the world around them and their own lives. And give them a good tune at the same time — something to dance to.”

What's next for Bruce Springsteen?

It sounds like there could be several new projects in the works for Springsteen after Tracks II. First, a third Tracks compilation could be on the way.

Springsteen also appears to be continuing to write new material. His last album, Only the Strong Survive, was released in 2022. It was a cover album of various R&B and soul songs. His last album before that was Letter to You, which was released in 2020.

He is also on tour with the E Street Band. They are in the third year of their ongoing tour. They have five shows remaining on their itinerary across Spain, Germany, and Italy.

As of now, the tour will conclude on July 3, 2025, in Milan, Italy, at San Siro Stadium. It is unknown if Springsteen will add more dates to his itinerary. After three years on the road, a break from touring may be coming. Still, it sounds like The Boss will continue to clock into work in the studio.