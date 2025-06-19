Chris Sale was sensational Wednesday night as the Atlanta Braves defeated the New York Mets 5-0. The reigning NL Cy Young Award winner had his best start of the season as he passed Felix Hernandez on the career strikeouts list.

Sale nearly tossed a complete-game shutout, going 8 2/3 scoreless innings against the Mets before Braves manager Brian Snitker went to the bullpen for the final out of the contest. Yet despite being so close to finishing what he started, Sale was grateful for the opportunity.

“I told him, ‘Hey, you gave me a chance, and that’s all I really wanted’… I appreciated that,” Sale said per Mark Bowman of MLB.com.

Chris Sale continues to dominate for the Braves

Sale took the mound in the top of the ninth inning having already thrown 102 pitches. But Snitker gave the 15th-year veteran a shot to notch his first complete game since 2019.

“I was pulling for him more than he was pulling for himself to get that [shutout],” Snitker said, per MLB.com.

Juan Soto led off the inning with a grounder to the first base side. Sale showed off his Gold Glove bonafides with a spectacular diving backhand stop before throwing to first base from his knees to get Soto. Sale then made quick work of Pete Alonso, striking him out for the third time on a 96 mph four-seamer.

Now one out away from a complete game, Brandon Nimmo stepped in. And on a 1-2 count, the Mets left fielder slapped an 82 mph slider that dropped between Austin Riley and Alex Verdugo for a bloop single. It was Sale’s 116th pitch of the night and Snitker had seen enough.

Sale allowed five hits and one walk while striking out seven batters in 8 2/3 scoreless innings. It was his longest start in six years and the first time he pitched 8 innings since May 13, 2023.

While the Braves have disappointed this season and the team is in danger of missing the playoffs for the first time in eight years, Sale has been excellent and Atlanta has made it clear that they won’t be trading the veteran lefty. In 15 starts this season he’s produced a 2.52 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 150 ERA+ and 114 strikeouts in 89 1/3 innings.

Sale reached a major career milestone in May, picking up his 2,500th career strikeout. With his seven Ks against the Mets Wednesday night he now has 2,528 strikeouts, good for 37th on the all-time list and fourth-best among active players.