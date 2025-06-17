Coming off a resurgent 2024-2025 campaign, Russell Westbrook is expected to seek a new team by rejecting his player option for the upcoming season. Despite his age, the 17-year veteran remains one of the top teams to monitor in NBA free agency. However, after many believed the former MVP would leave the league for a record-breaking contract offer from the European club Hapoel Tel Aviv, such claims have since been shot down.

The shocking rumors even surprised the team itself, with general manager George Hinas quickly rejecting the claims. Hinas acknowledged that Hapoel Tel Aviv is “spending money” in 2025, but would not come close to the amount it would take to sign Westbrook, he told Basketball Sphere.

“That's 100 percent fake news,” Hinas said. “There were numbers mentioned, $50 million per year, which is crazy. I get that Hapoel Tel Aviv draws attention because we're spending money… It's not true. There was no interest, and no one approached him.”

Westbrook averaged 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game in 2024-2025. After averaging just 11.1 points per game in 2023-2024, his resurgence calmed many fans who worried about his decline. While no longer the same player who averaged a triple-double in four separate seasons, Westbrook proved he can be one of the best backup point guards in the league.

After declining his $3.5 million player option, many are unsure what Westbrook seeks in free agency. The 36-year-old likely desires a slight pay bump, but he has previously made it clear how important competing for a title is to him.

Heat favored to sign Russell Westbrook in NBA free agency

As Westbrook searches for his seventh different team, the nine-time All-Star is expected to be pursued by multiple organizations. NBA free agency has yet to begin, but the Miami Heat have emerged as favorites to land him.

Oddsmakers give the Heat +260 odds to sign Westbrook on Bovada Sportsbook. The Dallas Mavericks have the second-best odds at +325, with the Sacramento Kings third at +500. Despite Hinas' comments, Hapoel Tel Aviv is listed as an option at +900.

As long as he is willing to maintain his role as a sixth man, Westbrook provides value to any team in the league. He is no longer in his athletic prime, but the leadership and hustle have not left his body. Even in limited minutes, Westbrook is still a nightly triple-double threat, just not one capable of posting 42 of them in a season anymore.

The 2025 offseason is the second time Westbrook is favored to go to the Heat. Oddsmakers also had Miami favored to land him in 2020, before he was traded from the Houston Rockets to the Washington Wizards for John Wall.