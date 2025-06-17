The BIG3 has ruled that Dwight Howard and Lance Stephenson will not face suspensions following their physical altercation during Saturday’s season opener between the Los Angeles Riot and Miami 305, according to NBA insider Chris Haynes.

Haynes reported Tuesday that league sources confirmed both players were issued warnings but were granted leniency due to being rookies in the league and still adjusting to the BIG3’s style of play.

“After extensive review, Dwight Howard and Lance Stephenson will avoid suspensions for their on-court altercation that spilled into stands on Saturday,” Haynes wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Both issued warnings and given leniency due to being rookies getting accustomed to physicality of league.”

The incident occurred late in the game when a series of physical exchanges between Howard and Stephenson escalated. Stephenson raised a hand toward Howard, who quickly brushed it aside. The confrontation intensified as the two locked up and tumbled out of bounds, with their momentum carrying them past the sideline and into the media area behind the basket. Broadcast cameras captured the scuffle from multiple angles before security intervened.

Both players were ejected from the game prior to the final point being scored.

BIG3 opts not to suspend Dwight Howard, Lance Stephenson after heated season opener

Earlier in the contest, Stephenson had already been involved in another altercation. After an encounter with Jordan Crawford, who appeared to make contact with Stephenson’s face, Stephenson threw a punch in retaliation. Neither player was ejected from that earlier incident.

Saturday’s game at the Allstate Arena marked the BIG3 debuts for both Howard and Stephenson. The former NBA veterans joined the league this season as headlining additions. Howard, playing as a Player-Captain for the LA Riot under head coach Nick Young, recorded 10 points and 7 rebounds before his ejection. Stephenson, leading the Miami 305 squad, finished with a team-high 16 points.

Miami secured a 50-44 victory on a game-winning layup by Mario Chalmers.

The league’s decision not to suspend either player suggests an effort to balance discipline with understanding, particularly as high-profile newcomers adjust to the BIG3’s intense, physical format. The 3-on-3 league, founded by Ice Cube, encourages competitive toughness but remains committed to maintaining safety and sportsmanship.

Howard, an eight-time NBA All-Star and 2020 NBA champion, announced earlier this year that this would be his final season of professional basketball. Stephenson, who played 10 NBA seasons across multiple teams, is also looking to re-establish himself in the BIG3 spotlight.

With both players cleared to participate moving forward, attention now shifts to their respective teams’ upcoming matchups. The LA Riot and Miami 305 are scheduled to continue regular season play as the BIG3 campaign resumes this weekend.