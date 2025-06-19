Desmond Bane may be headed to Orlando, but he’s not letting anyone disrespect the city that made him a star. The former Memphis Grizzlies ace recently appeared on the Young Man and the Three podcast, where he addressed lingering concerns about the city being unsafe. The sharp-shooting wing had just moved to Orlando in a blockbuster trade, yet he was quick to protect the city he called home.

"I think all that is just false. I think once you get to Memphis and you learn Memphis… There's a lot of love in that city. Yeah, it's got its rough parts. But that's how every city is." Desmond Bane responds to players saying Memphis is unsafe 🗣️pic.twitter.com/eAdNHiwaRO — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) June 19, 2025

Asked why some players hesitate to go to Memphis, he replied with conviction, “I think all that is just false. I think once you get to Memphis and you learn Memphis… There’s a lot of love in that city. Yeah, it’s got its rough parts. But that’s how every city is. Memphis is a beautiful place they got a great organization. Anybody that goes there will be happy with what they got going on for sure.”

That kind of loyalty is rare in today’s NBA, but it comes naturally from a player who understands both sides of the coin.

For years, Memphis has battled a reputation tied to crime statistics and sensational headlines. Cities like Chicago, Los Angeles, and New Orleans have similar challenges, yet their residents rarely face the same scrutiny. For the Grizzlies, the criticism took on new life when ESPN’s Stephen A Smith suggested stars might refuse to come to Memphis based solely on safety worries. Bane’s comments put that narrative to rest by offering perspective from someone who lived through the ups and downs.

Bane’s background in Memphis is more than symbolic. He was the cornerstone of a franchise renaissance, averaging 17.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.8 assists while shooting better than 47.2 percent in his five years with the franchise. That offensive versatility, coupled with his lockdown defense, made him one of the most coveted two-way wings in the league.

In exchange for Bane, Memphis loaded up on draft picks and acquired veteran guards Kentavious Caldwell Pope and Cole Anthony. At first glance, the swap feels transactional, but in the front office, it had purpose. Bane was nearing unrestricted free agency, and the Grizzlies wanted to avoid losing him for nothing. Now they are banking on those draft assets to secure another cornerstone in the future.

Bane’s arrival in Orlando offers a fresh chapter. He joins a young nucleus that includes Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and Jalen Suggs. Coach Jamahl Mosley sees Bane as the missing piece that will add shooting and solidity to a team pushing toward playoff relevance. The real litmus test will come once the new season begins and the matchup spotlight turns to Magic at Grizzlies. That will be his first return visit as an opponent in the city he defended so passionately.

Beyond basketball, Memphis remains central to Bane’s story. He lived in the city year-round, invested in neighborhood programs, and established relationships that extended far beyond the Grindhouse. He has been hands-on in school, drives youth camps, and community service.

Many veteran players now emphasize off-court activism and civic identity. For Bane, it was organic to the person he became through the Grizzlies' culture. That makes his bifold message about Memphis even more powerful

Could Bane have said nothing and let the trade stand? Sure. But he chose to speak up in a moment when the national conversation placed Memphis under a microscope. His words tell recruits, current players, and fans that the city matters no less than any larger market. That it is safe enough to build a family, a career, and a legacy.

When Magic and Grizzlies tip off this season, players may ask each other if it is safe to play in Memphis. Thanks to Desmond Bane, his answer will be audible inside the huddle. And it will begin with the words he spoke on a podcast hosted by peers in the business. Beyond numbers and schedules he made Memphis his own.