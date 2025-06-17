As Rutgers star Ace Bailey and his draft stock had been in question with the NBA Draft upcoming on June 25, the latest report gives insight into what his representation is telling teams. While Bailey will be having a private workout with the Philadelphia 76ers, with them having the third overall pick, there's no doubt that the strategy from his camp has been confusing to the basketball world.

When talking about the NBA Draft, the first two picks seem to be consensus as it's Cooper Flagg and fellow Rutgers player Dylan Harper to the Dallas Mavericks and San Antonio Spurs. Though Bailey had been third, the conversation changed after it was reported, as said by ESPN's Jonathan Givony, that coming out of the combine, the feedback from interviews wasn't “all that positive.”

In Givony's latest mock draft, he has Bailey going sixth to the Washington Wizards, where he speaks about how people have been “perplexed” with his journey as he hasn't done a “single known workout to date.”

“Bailey's predraft workout strategy has perplexed some observers, as he has yet to conduct a single known workout to date, having declined invitations from several teams within his draft range,” Givony wrote. “Sources say Bailey's camp has informed interested teams that they believe he is a top-3 player in the draft, but also seeks a clear pathway to stardom, perhaps feeling comfortable that a team will trade up to get him at Nos. 3 or 4, should he drop.”

Ace Bailey will conduct a private workout with the 76ers

With the mixed signals about Bailey from such teams as the 76ers, with them being high on Baylor guard VJ Edgecombe, Givony also expresses how there are teams that ponder if the prospect has “received assurances” about not being a top-five pick. Despite the stock dropping a bit, there's no denying the talent that Bailey has at 18 years old, which is what Givony points out with teams such as the Wizards and New Orleans Pelicans likely suitors if he falls out of the top-five.

“Bailey is scheduled to conduct a workout with the 76ers later this week, but it's unclear if he plans to visit any other teams at this stage,” Givony wrote. “Should the Sixers pass on him, he could very well slide to the No. 6 or No. 7 picks, two teams in Washington and New Orleans that are said to be highly intrigued with the 18-year-old's talent. And both are situations in which there appear to be plenty of minutes and shots to be had.”

At any rate, it remains to be seen where he ends up, but it will be an intriguing night for the talented prospect on June 25.