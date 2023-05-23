Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Height is might in the game of basketball. Throughout NBA history, we’ve witnessed some of the tallest NBA players that have made their mark in the game. Although there’s a popular belief that height is often associated with genes, some NBA players today have proven that this isn’t always true. In fact, despite having relatively short parents, these players have grown way taller than expected. Let’s take a look at the 10 tallest NBA players with short parents.

Kristaps Porzingis

The Porzingis family celebrates after @kporzee is introduced to the NY media. pic.twitter.com/7UfejIJs78 — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) June 26, 2015

Standing at 7-foot-3, Kristaps Porzingis once lit up Madison Square Garden to become a one-time All-Star for the New York Knicks. While Porzingis is one of the tallest power forwards in the game, his parents weren’t even as tall. However, Porzingis’ parents were still taller than average with his father and mother standing at 6-4 and 6-foot, respectively.

DeAndre Jordan

How DeAndre Jordan's mother played key role in steering him to Mavericks | @esefko https://t.co/niZsDUF7cU pic.twitter.com/qbtuT7lJjQ — SportsDayDFW (@SportsDayDFW) July 8, 2015

During his run with the Clippers, DeAndre Jordan entertained stadiums with highlight dunks as part of Lob City. Often the recipient of Chris Paul’s lob passes, it’s easy to see why Jordan could elevate much higher than his opponents. Nevertheless, it’s still a surprise how Jordan grew to be 6-foot-11 when his parents, Hyland and Kimberly, stand at 6-4 and 6-2, respectively.

Shaquille O’Neal

In Honor of Black History! Lucille O’Neal the mom of NBA Legend Shaquille O’Neal. She sacrificed her education. She took a loan from her son to complete her studies she got a bachelor’s, a master’s, and a Ph.D. Her dedication to her family and education should inspire everyone. pic.twitter.com/Nuxe4x15uG — America🇺🇸 (@ajoneida) February 26, 2022

Shaquille O’Neal was called The Big Diesel for a reason. He was an unstoppable force inside the paint for his size and power to become one of the best centers in NBA history. In fact, it’s safe to say Shaq bulldozed his way to four NBA championships and an NBA MVP. However, his parents weren’t even close to his 7-foot-1, 325-pound frame. Joe Toney and Lucille O’Neal only stood at 6-1 and 6-2, respectively.

Tacko Fall

Tacko Fall sees his mother for the first time after seven years. She traveled from Senegal to UCF to watch him play for the first time ❤️ (via @UCF_MBB) pic.twitter.com/Uk7edoo0pm — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 8, 2019

When parents are only 5-foot-8, it’s expected that the children will reach around the same height or 6 feet tall at most. However, that wasn’t the case for Marianne Sene’s son Tacko Fall. Tacko Fall would grow up to reach 7-6 tall to break records at the 2019 NBA Draft Combine. Afterwards, the center would enjoy NBA stints with the Boston Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Boban Marjanovic

7-foot-3 Boban Marjanovic said last night his parents are 5-foot-3 and 5-foot-4. For perspective, his wife Milica is 5-foot-5. pic.twitter.com/XqgVrimpD4 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 20, 2020

Boban Marjanovic is one of the most imposing centers in the league today with a great personality. Standing at 7-foot-4, Marjanovic easily towers over the majority of the league. However, it came as a surprise when the Serbian big man confessed that his parents didn’t even grow as much as the 6-feet mark with his father being 5-9 and mother at 5-6, although it is not as much of a difference as Darren Rovell would have you believe.

Pau and Marc Gasol

Gasol es el mayor de 3⃣ hermanos, Marc y Adriá —todos jugadores de ⛹️ —, al igual que sus padres Agustí y Marisa. Desde 🧒 sintió afición por el 🏀, siendo Magic Johnson uno de sus ídolos. Tanto así que cuando Magic dio ➕ en VIH en 1991, Pau dijo que quería ser 🧑‍⚕️para curarlo. pic.twitter.com/t6NoDtU0XP — Iván Holguin (@Ivan_baloncesto) June 15, 2020

At 6-foot-11 and 7-foot-1, Marc and Pau Gasol have emerged as one of the most successful sibling pairings in the NBA with a combined three NBA championships and nine All-Star Game selections. However, it’s a surprise to know that their father was only 6-3 and mother was 6-1. Although the parents were still taller than average, Pau and Marc easily outgrew their expected heights, hovering around the 7-foot mark.

Gheorghe Muresan

I don’t love big phones so I recruited someone bigger—much bigger—to help me review the iPhone XS Max. My video review with the one and only Gheorge Muresan: https://t.co/Cueg4dr7Nm pic.twitter.com/7s3urikC6M — Joanna Stern (@JoannaStern) September 18, 2018

Standing at 7-foot-7, Gheorghe Muresan is the tallest NBA player to ever set foot on the NBA hardwood. In fact, he would go on to win the Most Improved Player of the Year Award on top of leading the NBA in field-goal percentage twice. But due to a pituitary gland disorder called acromegaly, Muresan grew much taller than expected. Muresan’s parents only stood below 6 feet tall with his father at 5-9 and mother at 5-7.

Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis confiait hier à Rachel Nichols combien il était heureux que ses parents aient enfin réussi à rentrer dans la NBA Bubble, juste à temps pour les finales. Son père est son fan numéro 1 disait-il. Il ne nous connaît pas ça se voit. pic.twitter.com/KfVNyc3MX0 — Lakers France (@LALakersFR) September 30, 2020

At 6-foot-10, Anthony Davis isn’t a small person. But while Davis possesses great size, his parents weren’t nearly as tall. The tallest between the two parents was Anthony Sr. at 6-3, while his wife Erainer stood at 6-1. Nevertheless, their son Anthony Davis used his size and skill to help the Lakers win an NBA championship at the 2020 Bubble. Moreover, he’s also currently one of the best centers in the league today.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Portrait of Milwaukee Bucks center Lew Alcindor (later known as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar) posing with his mother, Cora, and his father, Ferdinand Lewis Alcindor, outside of his parents' house in New York. September 13, 1969. pic.twitter.com/EB4K6IKwCR — Neil Leifer (@LeiferNeil) April 5, 2022

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was next to unguardable at 7-foot-2, equipped with his signature Sky Hook. But more importantly, he would hold the NBA All-Time scoring record for over 38 years. However, it’s a surprise to know that Kareem didn’t get his height from his parents. His father, Ferdinand Lewis Sr., was around 6-2, while Kareem’s mother, Cora Lillian, hovered around 6 feet tall.

Kevin Durant

Mom: Kevin Durant return to play ‘not unexpected or shocking to me’ https://t.co/fZkAekHli7 pic.twitter.com/czkkVfICZg — NetsDaily (@NetsDaily) June 12, 2021

As one of the most unguardable players in the NBA, Kevin Durant combines his 6-foot-10 frame with the scoring prowess of a guard. While Durant’s height is listed at 6-10, KD’s actual height seems to be way more than that. But while KD has grown to around 7 feet tall, his parents were nowhere near KD’s stature. In fact, KD’s father Wayne Pratt was only 6-3. On the other hand, Wanda Durant stands at 6-0. However, Durant has acknowledged in the past that Wanda has already given him so much more special things than just height.