The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are getting hit with some tough injury news, ahead of a pivotal game with the Carolina Panthers. Baker Mayfield was limited in Tuesday's practice walk-through due to injury, per NFL Network. Mayfield wasn't the only key player listed on the team's injury report.

“(Left tackle) Tristan Wirfs (toe) was listed as DNP,” Tom Pelissero posted to X, formerly Twitter.

Both players are needed for Tampa Bay heading into their NFL Week 18 game. Tampa Bay has lost four games in a row, and has a chance to win the NFC South with a victory over Carolina.

Mayfield is dealing with knee and right shoulder injuries. Tampa Bay's quarterback has played through pain this season, but still put together an impressive campaign. Mayfield has thrown for 3,490 passing yards this year and 25 touchdowns.

Buccaneers are searching for answers as the season ends

Tampa Bay looked like they were headed to the postseason heading into November. The Buccaneers though have fallen apart in recent weeks, with four consecutive losses. One of those losses was to the Panthers, who are now first in the NFC South.

The Panthers can clinch the division with a Week 18 win. Mayfield doesn't want to see that happen.

“Like Todd said — ‘Erase it.’ It’s about us, it’s about executing. Listen, to have a chance at home to get into playoffs and win the division, wouldn't have it any other way. Obviously the things leading up to it — yeah, we’d love to change them, but still have a chance…playing for the division at home, and I’ll get this group ready,” Mayfield said after the team's loss to the Miami Dolphins, per ESPN.

Tampa Bay has just one victory since the start of November. That was a victory over the lowly Arizona Cardinals on November 30. Despite that implosion, Tampa Bay still has an outside chance to win the division.

Jamel Dean, Anthony Nelson and Benjamin Morrison were also listed as DNP on Tuesday's injury report for Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers are 7-9 on the campaign, heading into the Panthers game.