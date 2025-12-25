On Thursday, ten NBA teams will take the floor for the league's annual Christmas Day festivities, headlined by a game between the reigning NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder and the upstart San Antonio Spurs, who have already beaten them twice this year, including as recently as two days ago. Christmas Day has traditionally been a basketball holiday, with Thanksgiving being reserved for the NFL's most marquee games of the year, but recently, that has changed, with the NFL implementing games on the holiday over the last few seasons.

One person who is not thrilled by that fact is NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley, who recently took to ESPN's “Inside the NBA” to put the NFL on blast for taking away the NBA world's shine on Christmas.

“The NFL got greedy and started adding Christmas games. We used to have this day to ourself but Roger Goodell and them pigs at the NFL always want to hog every day of the week now. … Christmas is an NBA day,” said Barkley, per NBA insider Marc Stein on X, formerly Twitter.

Indeed, many have leveled the accusation of the NFL being greedy by looking to barge in and steal some of the NBA's viewership on Christmas in recent years, and have predictably won the ratings war in the process.

Thankfully for the NBA, this year's NFL Christmas Day slate could not be less interesting for the average fan, with several teams who have already been eliminated from playoff contention, and multiple starting quarterbacks that have not entered the national consciounsess, suiting up for the games.