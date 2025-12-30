The Dallas Cowboys shockingly released cornerback Trevon Diggs on Tuesday with just one game remaining in the 2025 regular season. The news came as a shock, but tensions have seemingly been boiling between the two sides for the last few weeks.

After the Cowboys beat the Washington Commanders in the nation's capital on Christmas Day, Diggs reportedly asked the team to stay in the area for the weekend to be with his family, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz. Players are typically granted this request due to the extended break before the team's next game, per Schultz.

However, Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer shot Diggs down. The disgruntled cornerback reportedly doubled down on the request, saying that if it was not granted, he would just fly back to Washington, D.C., to be with his family once the team landed in Dallas.

That was apparently the beginning of the end for Diggs. The 27-year-old is now on waivers and can join any team, including a playoff contender, for the rest of the season.

Diggs' Cowboys career ends after six seasons. His up-and-down tenure officially wraps with 240 tackles, 63 pass breakups, 20 interceptions and two forced fumbles since the team spent a second-round pick on him in 2020.

Diggs is best known for his breakout 2021 season, during which he tied the Cowboys' single-season franchise record with 11 interceptions. That performance earned him back-to-back Pro Bowl selections, but he has not earned the honor since 2022. Injuries have limited Diggs to just 21 games over the last three years.

Despite the clear issues, the Cowboys' release is still surprising, particularly with their current roster outlook. Dallas had just elevated Diggs off injured reserve while simultaneously ruling DaRon Bland out for the year. They are now down to just five cornerbacks on their active roster with rookie Shavon Revel Jr. currently in concussion protocol.