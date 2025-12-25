Throughout ‘Inside The NBA’s long run as one of the top NBA shows on air, the crew of Shaquille ‘Shaq’ O’Neal, Kenny Smith, Charles Barkley and Ernie Johnson have become known for their on-air pranks and jokes as much as their NBA analysis. Those pranks continued during the crew’s broadcast on Christmas Day with Shaq crashing through Kenny’s big board in his usual attempt to beat Smith to the screen.

Shaq went through the big board 😂🤣 (h/t @NBA__Courtside) pic.twitter.com/rdHc4aNelh — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) December 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

Aside from the Christmas prank from Kenny to Shaq, this broadcast was significant in that it marked the first time ‘Inside The NBA’ was back on air since Nov. 12. As part of the show’s move to ESPN this season, the crew’s broadcasts won’t be aired as much as they were when the show was on TNT.

‘Inside The NBA’ has been one of the most successful sports shows in general, winning multiple Sports Emmy awards. Hosts Ernie Johnson and Charles Barkley have both won multiple individual Sports Emmy awards.

Following a run during the 1989-90 season in which there was no permanent host, Johnson took on the role in 1990 and has been there ever since. He was joined by Smith in 1998, and then Barkley in 2000. It wasn’t until 2011 that Shaq was added to the team.

Since the start of the 2025-26 season, the show been on air only five times, counting Christmas Day. It ran for three segments in the opening month of the season in October, only once in November and once in December. But come January, the show will be on more often all the way through the end of the season with a total of 15 segments following Christmas.