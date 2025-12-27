With the Golden State Warriors still hunting for a championship, despite the middling start to the season, the team could be one to look out for when it comes to making a big trade ahead of the deadline. As fans wonder which blockbuster trade the Warriors will make, the latest reporting has the team linked to Dallas Mavericks star Anthony Davis.

According to NBA insider Chris Haynes, “I was told [the Warriors] are contemplating making a case to acquire Anthony Davis as well.” Haynes would speak about the Mavericks being “not that fascinated” with the assets Golden State has, with the team likely to make more moves and involve another team to make a deal happen.

“Today, I found something very interesting. I came on last week, and I told you about what the Warriors are looking for, looking for a big man, rim-running big man, protect the pain, lob threat. I was told they're contemplating making a case to acquire Anthony Davis as well,” Haynes said. “And so with that being said, I was told that Dallas was not that fascinated with what Golden State has on its books.”

“And so if the Golden State Warriors did really want to make a true play at Anthony Davis, they would likely have to acquire some more assets or involve another team,” Haynes continued. “So again, with that being said, the Warriors are really trying to figure out ways to assure themselves that they have a real defensive dominant starting center going into the second half of the season to help Stephen Curry and Draymond out for a championship push.”

"I was told [the Warriors] are contemplating making a case to acquire Anthony Davis as well."@ChrisBHaynes says Golden State is interested in the Mavs star big man. pic.twitter.com/Gv9rYERTiP — NBA on Prime (@NBAonPrime) December 27, 2025

The Warriors are in desperation mode to regain momentum, with adding a star like Davis seemingly being a top priority as the team is at a 16-15 record.