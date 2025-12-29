As the NBA season wears on, many have wondered what the future might hold in store for former All-Star and All-NBA defender Ben Simmons, who recently joined a professional fishing league. Simmons last played in the NBA last season for the Los Angeles Clippers, playing some spot minutes for the team in their playoff series against the Denver Nuggets, and at the age of 29, some have wondered if the former number one overall pick might be out of the league for good.

Recently, a profile from Sam Jane of The Athletic detailed Simmons' future basketball plans, including where his mind and body are as he contemplates another comeback attempt

“Before he attempts another comeback, Simmons said he is training in Los Angeles with the goal of becoming ‘bulletproof' to avoid further setbacks. He also said his shot finally feels good and that he can now take a simple hook shot without any discomfort,” reported Jane.

While many have pointed to Simmons' bizarre unwillingness to shoot the ball as the reason for his NBA flameout, it's often overlooked that Simmons dealt with several major injuries over the years, including to his back, which is arguably the most devastating injury that a basketball player can suffer.

Article Continues Below

During his time with the Clippers last year, Simmons didn't appear to be anywhere near the freak athlete that he was during the early portion of his career with the Philadelphia 76ers, but he was still a solid defender and rebounder who could move the ball and make savvy passes on the offensive end of the floor.

Prior to this season, there was some speculation that Simmons might sign with the New York Knicks, but nothing ended up coming to pass on that front.

It remains to be seen whether another organization will be willing to take a chance on the former number one overall pick.