Throughout the first two months of the 2025-26 NBA season, nobody has been able to stop the Oklahoma City Thunder. The defending champions steamrolled through their schedule entering December, and it appeared as if the Thunder would remain atop the NBA power rankings the entire year… that is, until they ran into the San Antonio Spurs.

After defeating Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder during the NBA Cup in Las Vegas, the Spurs faced off against their new, budding rivals in the Western Conference two more times: once on Dec. 23, followed by a highly anticipated Christmas Day showdown.

For the first time in quite a while, Oklahoma City looked stunned on the court and was visibly frustrated in all three of its matchups against San Antonio this year. Not only did the Spurs come away with a major win in Las Vegas just over two weeks ago, but they followed up this massive performance against the Thunder with two more wins before the calendar flips to 2026.

The Spurs are now just 3.5 games behind the Thunder at the top of the West standings, and they have won every matchup against them so far this season.

Unlike their two-point, one-possession win in Las Vegas, the Spurs have outscored the Thunder by 35 points in their two games last week, including a 117-102 win in Oklahoma City, their first home loss of the season. This was the Thunder's worst loss at home during the regular season since losing 126-99 to the Los Angeles Lakers on Apr. 6 during the 2024-25 season.

Victor Wembanyama knows these wins over Oklahoma City mean a lot to his team, and it has put the national spotlight on everything the Spurs do moving forward. However, for the young superstar, he isn't ready to declare that these three wins over the Thunder have sent a clear message to the rest of the NBA about San Antonio's championship potential.

“Maybe it does, maybe it doesn't,” Wembanyama said after the team's Christmas Day win. “We're focused on the rest of the season. It's very long, we're not even halfway through. I'm not even sure it's smart to look so far into the future.”

Well, whether Wembanyama wants to admit it to the media or not, these wins were monumental, and they have thrown the Spurs into the No. 1 spot on the latest NBA power rankings on ClutchPoints.

1. San Antonio Spurs (+2)

2025-26 Record: 23-8 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. OKC (W20), at OKC (W15), vs. UTA (L13)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. CLE (12/29), vs. NYK (12/31), at IND (1/2), vs. POR (1/3)

It should come as no surprise to anyone that the Spurs are the new No. 1 team in the NBA power rankings heading into 2026. Not only has this young team defeated the Thunder three straight times in the span of 13 days, but San Antonio has been red hot as of late.

The Spurs' win streak hit five games following their Christmas Day win over the Thunder, but it surprisingly ended with a 13-point home loss to the better-than-expected Utah Jazz. Still, the Spurs have only lost three games in December, and that includes their NBA Cup championship matchup against the New York Knicks, which technically doesn't count.

Following their win over Oklahoma City, the Spurs find themselves as the only team in the league to rank in the top five in both offensive and defensive rating.

2. Oklahoma City Thunder (-1)

2025-26 Record: 27-5 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. MEM (W16), at SAS (L20), vs. SAS (L15), vs. PHI (W25)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. ATL (12/29), vs. POR (12/31), at GSW (1/2), at PHX (2/4)

After it appeared as if the Thunder would remain in the No. 1 spot of the NBA power rankings all season, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's group has fallen one spot given their lack of success against San Antonio.

Outside of facing San Antonio, the Thunder have gone 27-2 against the rest of the league, so we shouldn't be quick to write them off because the Spurs seem to have their number. After all, these are still the defending champions, and until they are beaten in the playoffs, they are the top team in the NBA.

3. New York Knicks (-1)

2025-26 Record: 22-9 | Last Week's Schedule: at MIN (L11), vs. CLE (W2), at ATL (W3)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at NOP (12/29), at SAS (12/31), vs. ATL (1/2), vs. PHI (1/3)

When the Knicks are at full strength, they have been virtually unstoppable this season. Also, their ability to come back in games and take command of the pace has been their greatest advantage and is why they not only beat the Spurs in Las Vegas but also the Cleveland Cavaliers on Christmas Day.

New York has gone 10-3 in December and ranks third in offensive rating since the start of the month. A big road matchup against the Spurs approaches and will be the Knicks' final game of 2025.

4. Denver Nuggets (-)

2025-26 Record: 22-9 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. UTA (W23), at DAL (L1), vs. MIN (W4/OT), at ORL (L1)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at MIA (12/29), at TOR (12/31), at CLE (1/2), at BKN (1/4)

What Nikola Jokic did on Christmas was unreal. 56 points, 16 rebounds, and 15 assists in a come-from-behind overtime win is nothing short of spectacular, and it's why Jokic should be the favorite for the MVP award.

Without Aaron Gordon, Christian Braun, and now Cam Johnson, Jokic has carried the Nuggets to where they are near the top of the Western Conference standings. Despite losing to the Orlando Magic on Saturday and losing three of their last five games, the Nuggets remain the best offensive team in the league because of their three-time MVP at center.

5. Houston Rockets (+4)

2025-26 Record: 19-10 | Last Week's Schedule: at LAC (L20), at LAL (W23), vs. CLE (W17)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. IND (12/29), at BKN (1/1), at DAL (1/3)

A 128-108 loss to the LA Clippers to begin the week resulted in the Houston Rockets' first three-game losing streak of the season. Since then, Kevin Durant has had his squad back on track, as they defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 119-96 on Christmas, followed by the Cleveland Cavaliers 117-100.

Playing seven of eight games on the road recently, the Rockets went 2-5 outside of Houston during this stretch.

The good news for the Rockets is that seven of their next eight games are against opponents with a below-.500 record. Five of Houston's 10 losses this season are against such teams.

6. Minnesota Timberwolves (-)

2025-26 Record: 20-12 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. NYK (W11), at DEN (L4/OT), vs. BKN (L16)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at CHI (12/29), at ATL (12/31), at MIA (1/3), at WAS (1/4)

The Minnesota Timberwolves put up a battle in Denver on Christmas in what is perhaps the game of the year so far. Anthony Edwards was fantastic before the officials decided to take the game into their hands and eject him in overtime, as he finished with 44 points. However, coming off this loss to the Nuggets, the Wolves couldn't get back on track against the Brooklyn Nets, losing by 16 points at home.

At times, Minnesota's defense looks like one of the best in the league. Other times, they have been very vulnerable when teams pull Rudy Gobert out of the paint and actually force him to defend rather than just blocking shots.

Edwards has looked like a one-man team at times out there on the court, and while Julius Randle is a proven All-Star, it still seems like the Timberwolves are missing something to be in the same tier as those ranked above them in these power rankings. Even so, the Timberwolves are just one of five teams in the West to have crossed the 20-win plateau.

7. Detroit Pistons (-2)

2025-26 Record: 24-8 | Last Week's Schedule: at POR (W8), at SAC (W9), at UTA (L2), at LAC (L13)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at LAL (12/30), vs. MIA (1/1), at CLE (1/4)

Back-to-back losses to the Utah Jazz and LA Clippers represent the first time the Detroit Pistons have lost two straight games since Nov. 26 & 28. This was the first time all season that they had lost back-to-back games to two Western Conference foes.

Despite still ranking second in defensive rating, the Pistons have given up an average of 122.7 points per game to their opponents over their last three games. These three teams all have losing records.

As good as Cade Cunningham is, he will need the rest of this highly talented Pistons roster to step up entering 2026 if they are to sustain success at the top of the East standings.

8. Boston Celtics (-1)

2025-26 Record: 19-12 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. IND (W8), at IND (W18), at POR (L6)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at UTA (12/30), at SAC (1/1), at LAC (1/3)

The Boston Celtics saw their four-game win streak snapped on Sunday when they weren't able to overcome the Portland Trail Blazers on the road. This was supposed to be a great chance for Boston to reach 20 wins this season, joining the Pistons and Knicks as the only teams in the East to do so thus far, but now that opportunity will come another time.

Their current road trip against the West will conclude entering 2026, as Boston will play three of the five worst teams in the Western Conference.

9. Phoenix Suns (+4)

2025-26 Record: 18-13 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. LAL (W24), at NOP (W7), at NOP (W9)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at WAS (12/29), at CLE (12/31), vs. SAC (1/2), vs. OKC (1/4)

With their big win over the Los Angeles Lakers, the Phoenix Suns have jumped into the top 10 of the NBA power rankings and are riding high now that Devin Booker is back on the court. Since returning from injury, Booker has averaged 26.8 points per game and has scored at least 21 points in six straight games.

Over their last six games, with Booker back on the court, Phoenix ranks 11th in offensive rating and fourth in defensive rating. While Booker masks a lot of this team's offensive problems, the Suns have proven to be a tough defensive team every night. That is why they have been the biggest surprise in the West this season.

10. Los Angeles Lakers (-2)

2025-26 Record: 20-10 | Last Week's Schedule: at PHX (L24), vs. HOU (L23), vs. SAC (W24)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. DET (12/30), vs. MEM (1/2), vs. MEM (1/4)

Even though the Lakers are 10 games above .500, the mood and aura surrounding this team matches one who is battling for position as a .500 team. The Lakers' fast start this season has masked a lot of their problems that are starting to appear against teams with winning records.

Los Angeles' defense has been awful, as they rank 25th in defensive rating this season and 29th since the start of December. Until that area changes and we see the Lakers give more effort on defense, they are nothing more than pretenders in the West who exclusively rely on Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, and LeBron James to carry them.

Now that Reaves is out, likely through the trade deadline at the start of February, it will be interesting to see how the Lakers adjust and what potential moves they look to make on their roster.

11. Orlando Magic (-)

2025-26 Record: 18-14 | Last Week's Schedule: at GSW (L23), at POR (W4), vs. CHA (L15), vs. DEN (W1)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at TOR (12/29), at IND (12/31), at CHI (1/2), vs. IND (1/4)

The Magic have not won back-to-back games since Nov. 28 and Dec. 1, as they have lost six of their last 11 games. However, two wins over Miami during this stretch, as well as pulling out a one-point win over Denver, still have the Magic high in the NBA power rankings.

Anthony Black has been incredible lately alongside Paolo Banchero, with Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs sidelined. Over his last six games, Black is averaging 24.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game while shooting 46.3 percent from 3-point range.

Once this team is whole, if they are ever whole, the Magic will have a clear shot at rising to the top tier in the East.

12. Toronto Raptors (-)

2025-26 Record: 19-14 | Last Week's Schedule: at MIA (W21), at WAS (L21), vs. GSW (W14/OT)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. ORL (12/29), vs. DNE (12/31), vs. ATL (1/3)

When RJ Barrett plays this season, the Toronto Raptors have gone 13-5. Without him, this team is just 6-9 and has struggled to find secondary scoring production outside of Scottie Barnes and Brandon Ingram.

The former third-overall pick in 2019 returned on Sunday against the Golden State Warriors, a game the Raptors came from behind to force overtime and win 141-127. Although Barrett had some key scoring moments, Barnes put together one of the best performances of the season with 23 points, 25 rebounds, and 10 assists.

Toronto has Barrett back on the court from his knee injury, and Jakob Poeltl should be ready to go soon, as he continues to deal with a nagging back problem.

13. Cleveland Cavaliers (+3)

2025-26 Record: 17-16 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. CHA (W7), vs. NOP (W23), at NYK (L2), at HOU (L17)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at SAS (12/29), vs. PHX (12/31), vs. DEN (1/2), vs. DET (1/4)

The only reason why the Cleveland Cavaliers are moving up in the NBA power rankings is that everyone else is moving down. Cleveland has looked very mediocre as of late, and they have not defeated a team with a winning record since taking down the Spurs on Dec. 5.

One of the main reasons for the Cavs' lack of overall success in December is the fact that they rank 25th in defensive rating over their last 12 games. This team was one of the best two-way groups in the league last season, which helped them win 64 games.

At their current pace, the Cavs look like nothing more than a play-in team in the East. That can obviously change, and this upcoming week is a big opportunity for that, as they will face off against four top-10 teams.

14. Philadelphia 76ers (-4)

2025-26 Record: 16-14 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. BKN (L8), at CHI (L7), at OKC (L25)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at MEM (12/30), at DAL (1/1), at NYK (1/3)

Last week, the Philadelphia 76ers found themselves ranking inside the top 10 of the NBA power rankings after taking down the Knicks. Now, they are dropping again after losing three straight games, two of which were to teams with losing records in the East.

Inconsistencies for the Sixers revolve around finding reliable production around Tyrese Maxey, especially since Joel Embiid has not played more than three straight games this year. There isn't much to say about the 76ers other than that they are two different teams depending on what night you catch them on.

15. Golden State Warriors (-)

2025-26 Record: 16-16 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. ORL (W23), vs. DAL (W10), at TOR (L14/OT)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at BKN (12/29), at CHA (12/31), vs. OKC (1/2), vs. UTA (1/3)

Leading by seven points with about a minute-and-a-half left in Toronto, the Warriors seemed to be on their way to their first four-game win streak of the year. Then they kept turning the ball over, allowed the Raptors to force overtime, and the Dubs fell on the road, putting them back at .500 on the season.

This has been the story for the Warriors, as their turnover problems and lack of a true rebounding presence in the frontcourt have been their biggest demise. A trade needs to come soon for Golden State, especially with Jonathan Kuminga continuing to pick up DNP's from Steve Kerr.

Other than a matchup with the Thunder coming up on their schedule, eight of the Warriors' next nine games are against teams currently with a losing record. If there is any time for the Warriors to kick things into a higher gear, it's right now, and this stretch may very well tell the tale of how this season will end for them.

16. Miami Heat (-2)

2025-26 Record: 17-15 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. TOR (L21), at ATL (W15), vs. IND (W26)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. DEN (12/29), at DET (1/1), vs. MIN (1/3), vs. NOP (1/4)

The Miami Heat have won back-to-back games for the first time since the end of November, ending what was a dreaded stretch where they lost eight of nine games.

Nothing seems to be getting easier with Tyler Herro out of the mix with his toe injury, as the Heat will play three straight games against Denver, Detroit, and Minnesota entering 2026. The good news is that matchups with the Nuggets and Wolves are in Miami, where the Heat have gone 11-5 this season.

17. Memphis Grizzlies (-)

2025-26 Record: 15-17 | Last Week's Schedule: at OKC (L16), at UTA (W9), vs. MIL (W21), at WAS (L4)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. PHI (12/30), at LAL (1/2), at LAL (1/4)

Right when it seemed like the Memphis Grizzlies were finding their groove and trending in a positive direction, they lost on the road to the Washington Wizards. Inconsistencies defensively and the Grizzlies' inability to find consistent production from the perimeter have been their downfall this year.

Only two of the Grizzlies' 15 wins this season have come against teams above .500, which is a concern given this team's playoff aspirations.

18. Utah Jazz (+2)

2025-26 Record: 12-19 | Last Week's Schedule: at DEN (L23), vs. MEM (L9), vs. DET (W2), at SAS (W13)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. BOS (12/30), at LAC (1/1), at GSW (1/3)

Are the Utah Jazz legitimate playoff threats in the Western Conference this season? Since the start of December, the Jazz have gone 6-6 and rank sixth in offensive rating thanks to the production of Keyonte George and Lauri Markkanen.

While they are still one of the worst defensive teams in the league, the Jazz have a dynamic flow to their offense thanks to George, who may be in the running for the league's Most Improved Player award.

This month, George has averaged 26.9 points, 6.8 assists, and 4.7 rebounds per game while shooting 42.7 percent from 3-point range. Utah has seemed to find its franchise point guard, but it will be interesting to see what happens the rest of the year, as the Jazz must finish inside the bottom eight of the standings to retain their 2026 first-round pick from Oklahoma City.

19. Los Angeles Clippers (+5)

2025-26 Record: 10-21 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. HOU (W20), at POR (W16), vs. DET (W13)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. SAC (12/30), vs. UTA (1/1), vs. BOS (1/3)

Maybe we were all too quick to write off the LA Clippers, as Tyronn Lue's group has won four straight games since falling 122-101 to the Thunder. It isn't like they are beating up on bad teams either, as the Clippers have defeated the Lakers, Rockets, Trail Blazers, and Pistons during their recent stretch of success.

James Harden continues to play at a high level, and Kawhi Leonard has stepped up in a huge way as of late, scoring a career-high 55 points on Sunday night against Detroit.

Even with Ivica Zubac sidelined, the Clippers are beginning to trend in a very positive direction, and they can continue their success on Tuesday against the struggling Sacramento Kings.

20. Milwaukee Bucks (+2)

2025-26 Record: 13-19 | Last Week's Schedule: at IND (W17), at MEM (L21), at CHI (W9)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at CHA (12/29), vs. WAS (12/31), vs. CHA (1/2), at SAC (1/4)

Giannis Antetokounmpo returned on Saturday for the Milwaukee Bucks, and they won by nine points against the Chicago Bulls. At the end of the game, Giannis made a statement with a windmill dunk when the game was already over, and his postgame comments sent a clear message to the Bucks.

“I've been 13 years in the league. If we keep on losing, probably half of the team is not going to be here. We're not going to make the playoffs,” Giannis said, via Jamal Collier of ESPN. “And if [a windmill dunk] is what has to happen for everybody to wake up and understand we're fighting for our lives, so be it.”

The Bucks are now six games below .500 following this win in Chicago, and they will play four straight games against bottom-tier teams entering 2026.

21. Chicago Bulls (-3)

2025-26 Record: 15-16 | Last Week's Schedule: at ATL (W3), vs. PHI (W7), vs. MIL (L9)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. MIN (12/29), vs. NOP (12/31), vs. ORL (1/2), vs. CHA (1/3)

A 3-0 week would've seen the Bulls rise back to .500 this season, but they were unable to get past Antetokounmpo and the Bucks. Chicago saw their five-game win streak snapped with this loss, and now the Bulls have reached a pivotal point of their season.

Is their recent string of success sustainable, or will the Bulls make significant roster changes over the next four weeks?

22. Atlanta Hawks (-3)

2025-26 Record: 15-18 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. CHI (L3), vs. MIA (L15), vs. NYK (L3)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at OKC (12/29), vs. MIN (12/31), at NYK (1/2), at TOR (1/3)

Ever since Trae Young returned from his knee sprain, the Atlanta Hawks have gone 0-6, failing to win a game. This is Atlanta's longest losing streak of the season, and they are now three games below .500 with three straight top-10 teams coming their way.

Pressure is mounting for the Hawks to do something, which has led to recent rumors suggesting that Anthony Davis could be their main trade target before the trade deadline. At the same time, Young's position with the team is being questioned, and he could possibly be moved.

A lot is set to happen in Atlanta before the Feb. 5 trade deadline.

23. Dallas Mavericks (-2)

2025-26 Record: 12-21 | Last Week's Schedule: at NOP (L6), vs. DEN (W1), at GSW (L10), at SAC (L6)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at POR (12/29), vs. PHI (1/1), vs. HOU (1/3)

Although the Dallas Mavericks picked up arguably their best win of the season over Denver right before Christmas, this team has lost two straight, including on the road in Sacramento.

The Mavericks continue to be a mediocre team this season, outside of Cooper Flagg and Anthony Davis, who can never seem to stay healthy. While the organization is holding out hope that things will turn around once Kyrie Irving returns, the Mavs may be running out of time now that they are nine games below .500 this season.

24. Brooklyn Nets (+1)

2025-26 Record: 10-19 | Last Week's Schedule: at PHI (W8), at MIN (W16)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. GSW (12/29), vs. HOU (1/1), at WAS (1/2), vs. DEN (1/4)

Jordi Fernandez deserves a lot of credit for the job he's done with this young Brooklyn Nets team, as many thought they were the worst team in the league entering the year. The Nets have been far from the worst team, despite being 10-19, as they are tenacious on defense and have been better than advertised on offense.

Michael Porter Jr. has been enduring the best season of his career since being traded from Denver, and Cam Thomas returned on Saturday to score 30 points off the bench against the Wolves.

Brooklyn has now won seven of their last 10 games, including three straight, to pull within three games of the East play-in region. Maybe it isn't crazy to think they can contend for the 9-seed or 10-seed in the East this season.

25. Portland Trail Blazers (-2)

2025-26 Record: 13-19 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. DET (L8), vs. ORL (L4), vs. LAC (L16), vs. BOS (W6)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. DAL (12/29), at OKC (12/31), at NOP (1/2), at SAS (1/3)

Three straight losses turned into three straight wins for the Portland Trail Blazers, which then turned into three straight losses again. After winning against the Celtics on Sunday, do the Blazers have another three-game win streak in them?

Portland has been very inconsistent on offense as of late, and that's because Jerami Grant hasn't played in the team's last five games. Without Grant, too much pressure mounts on Deni Avdija and Shaedon Sharpe to carry the team offensively.

26. Charlotte Hornets (-)

2025-26 Record: 11-20 | Last Week's Schedule: at CLE (L7), vs. WAS (W17), at ORL (W15)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. MIL (12/29), vs. GSW (12/31), at MIL (1/2), at CHI (1/3)

The Charlotte Hornets have won four of their last six games, including a 120-105 win on the road against the Magic on Friday. This was arguably the Hornets' best road win of the year, but it came at a price, as rookie sensation Kon Knueppel left the game with a nasty-looking ankle sprain.

However, Knueppel may not miss as much time as many initially expected, as head coach Charles Lee provided optimism in his young wing and claimed he's “day-to-day” more than anything else.

Charlotte has been tough to stop at times on offense, ranking 15th in offensive rating since the start of December.

27. New Orleans Pelicans (-)

2025-26 Record: 8-25 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. DAL (W6), at CLE (L23), vs. PHX (L7), vs. PHX (L9)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. NYK (12/29), at CHI (12/31), vs. POR (1/2), at MIA (1/4)

Right when it seemed like the New Orleans Pelicans were finding something at full strength and winning five straight games, they went back to their old ways, losing three straight.

Zion Williamson has thrived in his bench role since returning from his hamstring injury, as the former first-overall pick is averaging 21.1 points and 6.0 rebounds per game while shooting 58.6 percent off the bench in December.

28. Washington Wizards (+2)

2025-26 Record: 7-23 | Last Week's Schedule: at CHA (L17), vs. TOR (W21), vs. MEM (W4)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. PHX (12/29), at MIL (12/31), vs. BKN (1/2), vs. MIN (1/4)

Like the Nets, we have seen a recent surge from the Washington Wizards at the bottom of the East standings, as they've won two straight and four of their last seven games. During this stretch, the Wizards rank 17th in both offensive and defensive rating.

A mix of Alex Sarr, Bub Carrington, and Kyshawn George has stepped up to lead the team in scoring as of late, which has created a blueprint for this young core to continue growing and building success.

29. Sacramento Kings (-1)

2025-26 Record: 8-24 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. DET (L9), vs. DAL (W6), at LAL (L24)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at LAC (12/30), vs. BOS (1/1), at PHX (1/2), vs. MIL (1/4)

The Kings have just three wins in December, and two of them have come in their last four games against the Rockets and Mavs.

This team has trouble scoring, and they are one of the worst defensive units in the entire league. Domantas Sabonis and Zach LaVine being sidelined certainly doesn't help, but the Kings are destined to finish at the bottom of the West standings at this rate.

30. Indiana Pacers (-1)

2025-26 Record: 6-26 | Last Week's Schedule: at BOS (L8), vs. MIL (L17), vs. BOS (L18), at MIA (L26)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at HOU (12/29), vs. ORL (12/31), vs. SAS (1/2), at ORL (1/4)

Rick Carlisle is still searching for win No. 1,000 in his career, as the Indiana Pacers haven't been able to hold onto leads recently to get their coach this win. Indiana has now lost eight straight games, the league's longest active losing streak.

With the Nets, Wizards, and Kings all picking up wins recently, the Pacers own the worst record in the NBA with just two games remaining on their schedule before 2026 begins.