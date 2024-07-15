The Edmonton Oilers had a clear need during this offseason to get them to the NHL's peak. After Kris Knoblauch's hiring last season, they were one of the best teams and made it to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final. However, the Oilers' lack of offensive depth put them behind in their series against the Vancouver Canucks and Florida Panthers. Oilers fans are left wondering what may have been if Ken Holland targeted one or two more offensive threats at the trade deadline. Holland has left the team, and Jeff Jackson has to navigate the trade targets until they find a replacement.

Jackson has already won the favor of Oilers fans by signing Viktor Arvidsson and Jeff Skinner at the opening of free agency. The forwards will instantly slide into the top six of the Oilers' lineup, with one next to Connor McDavid and the other next to Leon Draisaitl. The Oilers still have some holes they could fill, but the issue is they don't have any cap space remaining. The Oilers must shed some salary and promote more guys on entry-level deals to get under the limit before next season. They still must sign Dylan Holloway and Phillip Broberg, pending restricted free agents.

The Oilers may use one of these players in a trade if they demand too much money. Broberg shouldn't want a substantial amount since he didn't get a full-time spot in the lineup until late in the playoffs. Holloway is a more proven player and would be another hit to the forward depth if the Oilers can't figure something out. Let's look at some trade targets for the Oilers with their limited cap room.

Filip Gustavsson would provide needed insurance

The Minnesota Wild will listen to trade offers on Filip Gustavsson and Marco Rossi, which is surprising for many who follow the Wild. The Wild are an aging team, so it doesn't make sense to trade two of their best young players with a looming rebuild. However, Bill Guerin wants to keep the Wild's competitive window open.

The Oilers were playing with fire with their goaltenders last season. Stuart Skinner had some disappointing moments for Edmonton in the playoffs. However, that seems like a distant memory after he was a big reason for beating the Canucks and making it to Game 7 against the Florida Panthers. The Oilers have to believe in him, but they should get a more reliable option to platoon with him other than Calvin Pickard.

Pickard has been a lifelong minor league player but had a resurgence as Skinner's backup last season. There are no guarantees that he will be as good this season, and it could put the Oilers in a tough spot if he struggles as Skinner's backup.

Gustavsson wants to go to a place where he can be the main guy, which won't happen here, but having a chance at the Stanley Cup may sway his opinion. It isn't impossible that Skinner falters and Gustavsson takes the net, either.

It's a bad habit in the NHL and other leagues that teams quickly forget their issues because of a successful stretch. If Skinner begins to struggle next season, people will act shocked, but they should have seen it coming after his inconsistent play last season.

Connor Clifton is an intriguing option

Connor Clifton was a name that stood out after scouring the Eastern Conference for a possible trade option. Clifton's early career saw him hold a place in the Boston Bruins' third defense pairing and seventh defenseman spot. He was in and out of the lineup but was a valuable player with his physicality and aggressive style. The Buffalo Sabres signed him to a three-year, $10 million contract before last season, hoping he could elevate his game.

The unfortunate truth is that Clifton may not be ready for full-time duty in a team's top four. He fell out of favor in Buffalo and ended up out of the lineup as a healthy scratch. The Buffalo Sabres may trade for Jacob Trouba, lowering Clifton's chances of getting into the lineup.

The Oilers could use some depth on the right side after the poor play of Cody Ceci in the playoffs. Clifton is a perfect player who could slot into Ceci's spot if his play falters. The $3.3 million cap hit is a bit expensive for what the Oilers are trying to do, but the Sabres might be willing to retain some of the salary to get out from under the contract. If they take 50%, it'd be a manageable $1.65 million cap hit for the Oilers.