Which players should the Bears trade for?

The Chicago Bears have some important decisions to make in the 2024 NFL offseason. Everyone expects them to overhaul their roster and rekindle their competitive spirit. Following the disappointment of the last few seasons, the Bears are primed to make calculated and impactful transactions to position themselves for a resurgence. It's crystal clear that the impending player acquisitions will be instrumental in shaping the team's prospects for the upcoming campaign.

Bears' 2023 Season

Chicago began the 2023 season 0–4 and extended the team losing streak to 14. That was the longest in team history dating back to the 2022 season. However, the Bears managed to play much better as the season wore on. In fact, they improved on their 3–14 record from the previous season after a Week 12 win over the Minnesota Vikings and improved on their 6–11 record from the 2021 season after a Week 17 win against the Atlanta Falcons. However, a Week 15 loss to the Cleveland Browns ensured their third consecutive losing season and fifth consecutive non-winning campaign. They finished with seven wins in 17 games.

After the Carolina Panthers' loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on New Year's Eve, the Bears secured the first overall pick in the NFL Draft for the second successive year. However, wins by the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers later that day eliminated the Bears from playoff contention for the third consecutive season. Justin Fields was a bright spot, though. During the 2023 campaign, Fields became just the fourth quarterback since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger to have 5,000 passing yards and 1,500 rushing yards in their first 30 starts.

Offseason Considerations

The Chicago Bears face intriguing decisions as they approach the new league year. They must weigh the option of retaining Fields or leveraging the No. 1 overall pick for a quarterback prospect such as Caleb Williams or Drake Maye.

In theory, the Bears could retain the No. 1 pick while keeping Fields. That's considering the talent of Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. However, this scenario appears improbable. The potential trade returns for the top pick could be too enticing to overlook if the team decides to stick with Fields.

Beyond these prized trade assets, the Bears might explore trading veteran safety Eddie Jackson. At 30 years old, Jackson serves as a seasoned leader for Chicago's defense. Having said that, with one year remaining on his contract, trading him could free up an additional $12.6 million in cap space.

Here we will look at the two best players whom the Chicago Bears must trade for during the 2024 NFL offseason.

Amari Cooper, WR

A primary target for the Chicago Bears in the upcoming 2024 NFL offseason is Amari Cooper. We all know him as an electrifying and versatile wide receiver celebrated for his knack for big plays. Cooper's diverse skill set could inject vitality into the Bears' passing strategy. He would be an instantly dependable option for whomever their quarterback will be. His capacity to stretch the field and secure contested receptions would profoundly influence the team's ability to sustain drives and amass points. This makes him an optimal addition to address the team's offensive deficiencies.

Remember that irrespective of who quarterbacks the Bears in 2024, there's a need for another wide receiver to complement DJ Moore. Keep in mind that Darnell Mooney and Equanimeous St. Brown are set to enter free agency. With Shande Waldron taking the reins as offensive coordinator, pursuing Cooper would align with the team's goals. This is especially true if the Browns are motivated to alleviate salary cap pressure. Cooper amassed 1,250 receiving yards in 15 games last season despite working with four different quarterbacks. That shows his potential to catalyze the development of any young quarterback.

Justin Herbert, QB

The pre-draft phase is a realm of unpredictability within the NFL. This is where the unexpected often becomes reality. Coach Jim Harbaugh's return to the professional arena with the Los Angeles Chargers underscores this sentiment. He will embark on the task of unlocking the full potential of star quarterback Justin Herbert following years of coaching instability. However, with Harbaugh's propensity for unpredictability, one cannot discount that he may actually be open to trading Herbert.

Could he entertain the notion of putting Herbert in any deal? Some reports suggest that while seemingly outrageous, the prospect merits consideration. Interestingly, the Chicago Bears emerge as potential suitors.

Every single coach wanted this job. Every single coach wanted to coach Justin Herbert. We were the top choice for EVERY coach. Just sayin 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/vCtTwqlFiu pic.twitter.com/6xS2jCI0iM — BoltzGalaxy⚡️🪐 (@boltzgalaxy) January 31, 2024

At 26 years old, Herbert has performed at a stellar level since entering the league. He has amassed 17,223 passing yards, 114 touchdowns, and 42 interceptions across 62 career games. With 11 fourth-quarter comebacks and a Pro Bowl appearance to his credit, trading a player of his caliber appears implausible. Yet, there are compelling factors at play. Los Angeles finds itself over $45 million above the salary cap. This prompts speculation that unloading Herbert's contract could provide much-needed long-term relief. That's particularly true as he missed the final four games of the previous season due to a broken finger on his throwing hand.

For the Bears, the allure of acquiring Herbert is evident. Instead of wagering on Fields, Williams, or Maye, they could surrender the No. 1 pick for a bona fide star in his prime. The financial aspect is manageable with over $46 million in cap space and the potential to generate more. Moreover, the Bears would retain their other first-round pick and whatever compensation they receive for trading Fields. This mitigates the risk of a substantial loss. In contemplating the Justin Herbert proposition, there are admittedly quite a few upsides.

Looking Ahead

The 2024 NFL offseason presents a critical opportunity for the Chicago Bears to make strategic and impactful moves that can reshape their competitive outlook. By targeting players of the caliber of Amari Cooper and Justin Herbert, the Bears can address key areas of need. Doing so can position themselves for a compelling resurgence in the upcoming season. As the team navigates the intricacies of the offseason, the acquisition of these two players could catalyze a new era in Bears football. This may instill more confidence and optimism among the players, coaching staff, and the passionate fan base of Chicago.