Shelby Miller has a new MLB destination after the Arizona Diamondbacks agreed to a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers before the trade deadline.

The Brewers acquired the pitcher from the Diamondbacks on Thursday, per MLB insider Robert Murray. Not only that, but they also got Jordan Montgomery, showing they got more from the trade.

Miller has been in the league since 2012, playing for nine teams. He's been a journeyman throughout his career, representing eight squads in the last six years.

Montgomery has been pitching since 2017, first representing the New York Yankees before going to three different squads. Milwaukee will now mark his fourth MLB stop.

What's next for Brewers after landing Shelby Miller

It's the last deal the Brewers will pull off as the MLB trade deadline concluded. Bringing in Shelby Miller and Jordan Montgomery helps them bolster their bullpen while they navigate the remainder of the season.

Miller has been a relief pitcher throughout the 2025 season with the Diamondbacks, making 37 appearances. He has a 3-3 record, having a 1.98 ERA after 36.1 innings as he struck out 40 batters while conceding 24 hits and eight earned runs. As the season progressed, he became the unquestioned closer in Arizona until suffering a forearm injury the first week of July.

However, he is expected to be back in short order.

Montgomery, on the other hand, has been an active starter. He made 21 starts out of 25 contests, having an 8-7 record with a 6.23 ERA after 117 innings. He struck out 83 batters while conceding 149 hits, 81 earned runs, and 14 homers.

The Brewers may have one of the best records in the National League, but they can never be too careful with having a solid bullpen. That is why they made these deals at the deadline, giving that area much-needed depth.

Milwaukee has a 64-44 record on the season, boasting the top spot of the NL Central Division standings. They are one game above the Chicago Cubs and 7.5 games above the Cincinnati Reds.

The Brewers will prepare for their next series, being on the road. They will face the Washington Nationals as the series opener will take place on Aug. 1 at 6:45 p.m. ET.