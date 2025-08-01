Apple TV+ continues to add new shows and movies to its ever-expanding library this August, mixing returning fan favorites with a major new original series that could turn into one of the streamer’s biggest hits, NewsWeek reports. Apple TV+ has a big one coming up (Sign up for a free trial!).

Jason Momoa’s Chief of War arrives

The biggest highlight this month is Chief of War, a sweeping historical drama created by and starring Jason Momoa. The series tells the story of Ka'iana, a Hawaiian warrior attempting to unite the islands before Western colonization in the late 18th century. This nine-episode epic begins with a two-part premiere on August 1, with new episodes following every Friday through September 19.

Described as a colonizer thriller, Chief of War blends political intrigue, war strategy, and Hawaiian culture in a way that feels both intimate and grand. The series stars a largely Indigenous cast and features a musical score co-produced by the legendary Hans Zimmer, adding cinematic weight to its historical setting. For Momoa, this project represents a personal passion, and Apple TV+ seems poised to give it a strong push as one of its major late-summer offerings.

Returning favorites and new treats

While Chief of War grabs the headlines, Apple TV+ subscribers have plenty more to stream. Foundation continues its third season with weekly episodes, expanding the scope of its universe-building storytelling. On the lighter side, Platonic returns for its second season with a two-episode premiere on August 6, followed by weekly installments.

Families can look forward to Stillwater’s fourth season and a fresh installment of Shape Island for younger viewers. Additionally, Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical lands on August 15, adding a dose of Peanuts charm. For those craving a bit of suspense and sci-fi, Invasion launches its third season on August 22, teasing new global threats and expanded character arcs.

Apple’s approach to programming this month caters to a wide range of viewers, offering heavy-hitting dramas, light comedies, and kid-friendly content that keeps the platform competitive against other streamers.

Complete list of Apple TV+ releases in August 2025

August 1

Smoke Season 1, Episode 7

Foundation Season 3, Episode 4

Chief of War Season 1, Episodes 1 & 2

Stillwater Season 4

August 6

Platonic Season 2, Episodes 1 & 2

August 8

Foundation Season 3, Episode 5

August 13

Platonic Season 2, Episode 3

August 15

Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical

Chief of War, Episode 4

Foundation Season 3, Episode 6

Smoke Season Finale

August 20

Platonic Season 2, Episode 4

August 22

Invasion Season 3, Episode 1

Foundation Season 3, Episode 7

Chief of War, Episode 5

August 27

Platonic Season 2, Episode 5

August 29

Shape Island Season 2

Chief of War, Episode 6

Invasion Season 3, Episode 2

Foundation Season 3, Episode 8