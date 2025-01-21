The Utah Jazz find themselves mired at the bottom of the Western Conference with a 10-31 record. As such, the team is staring down the harsh reality of another disappointing season unless decisive changes are made. The NBA trade deadline offers a vital opportunity for struggling teams to course-correct. It's also a chance for the Jazz to retool their roster and redefine their long-term direction. Utah must focus on moves that deliver both immediate impact and sustainable growth. Two potential trades — for Jonathan Kuminga of the Golden State Warriors and Jake LaRavia of the Memphis Grizzlies — stand out as pivotal steps toward reinvigorating this franchise.

A Challenging 2024-25 Season for the Jazz

The 2024-25 season has been a struggling uphill climb for the Jazz. Sure, Lauri Markkanen has continued to excel despite injury concerns. However, the rest of the roster has faltered in providing consistent support. Defensive lapses, limited playmaking, and insufficient depth have frequently left Utah on the losing side. Yes, the team’s young core has shown flashes of promise. That said, the lack of cohesion and meaningful contributions has prevented the Jazz from staying competitive in the stacked Western Conference.

The Jazz’s current focus lies on player development, acquiring lottery talent, and strategically trading veterans for draft capital. Take note that only Patty Mills set to hit free agency this summer among the team’s standard contracts. This means that the Jazz have the flexibility to maneuver either before the February 6 trade deadline, during June’s draft, in July’s free agency period, or even at next year’s trade deadline.

So far, the Jazz have employed a patient strategy. They want to maximize the value of their tradeable assets by holding out for the most favorable offers. Of course, Walker Kessler remains a young and valuable player. Still, his extension eligibility this summer raises questions about whether he fits into Utah’s long-term vision. This calculated approach could allow the Jazz to secure significant returns that align with their rebuilding timeline.

Here we will discuss the two best trades that the Utah Jazz must make before the 2025 NBA trade deadline.

Trade for Jonathan Kuminga

Jonathan Kuminga is precisely the type of player the Jazz should target. He is young, athletic, and brimming with untapped potential. At just 21 years old, the forward has showcased flashes of brilliance with the Golden State Warriors. However, he has struggled to secure a consistent role on a team packed with veteran talent. Kuminga’s combination of size, athleticism, and defensive versatility makes him an ideal candidate to be a cornerstone of Utah’s rebuilding efforts.

Adding Kuminga would inject athleticism and defensive upside into the Jazz’s young core. He could work quite well with Markkanen and even Isaiah Collier. If complementary players like Gary Payton II and Kevon Looney would be part of the trade package, they could also bring invaluable championship experience.

A potential package might send Kessler and maybe John Collins to the Warriors. In exchange, the Jazz might also receive at least one first-round pick in addition to Kuminga and another player. This would certainly strengthen Utah’s rebuilding foundation while also maximizing the value of Kessler and Collins. Acquiring Kuminga could also mitigate the disappointment if Utah misses out on Cooper Flagg in the 2025 Draft.

Trade for Jake LaRavia

Next, recall that the expectation may be that the Jazz will trade veterans like Collin Sexton, Jordan Clarkson, or Collins for future draft capital. That said, the front office could also pivot toward acquiring a young prospect to accelerate their rebuilding process.

Memphis Grizzlies forward Jake LaRavia fits this mold. Though his future in Memphis appears uncertain after the team declined his fourth-year player option, LaRavia has had a strong season. As of this writing, he is averaging 7.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game. He is also shooting an impressive 49.1 percent from the field and 43.7 percent from beyond the arc. The Grizzlies’ salary cap constraints may limit their ability to retain him. This makes him a prime trade candidate.

LaRavia’s skill set aligns perfectly with Utah’s needs. The 6'8 forward offers a valuable combination of shooting, basketball IQ, and defensive potential. He addresses multiple areas where the Jazz have struggled. He could thrive in a more defined role in Utah’s system. For the Grizzlies, a deal involving LaRavia could be enticing if it brings back a young prospect or future draft considerations.

Conclusion

The Utah Jazz have reached a critical point where decisive action is no longer optional but essential. By targeting players like Jonathan Kuminga and Jake LaRavia, the Jazz can address their immediate deficiencies while investing in a brighter future. These trades represent more than just roster moves—they are a statement of intent to rebuild with purpose and ambition. If executed, these acquisitions could position Utah as a team on the rise, reinvigorating their fanbase and establishing a blueprint for sustained success in the years to come. The trade deadline is looming, and for the Jazz, the time to act is now.