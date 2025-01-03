Last night, Jimmy Butler sent shockwaves through the NBA, strongly hinting during a press conference that he wants to be traded from the Miami Heat.

“I want to see me get my joy back from playing basketball. Wherever that may be, we'll find out here pretty soon,” Butler said after the Heat's 128-115 loss to the Indiana Pacers. “I am happy here, off the court. But I want to be back to somewhat dominant. I want to hoop and help this team win and right now I am not doing that.”

Associated Press NBA writer Tim Reynolds followed up asking if he can find that joy again in Miami.

“Probably not,” Butler responded.

Butler has been linked to many teams as rumblings about his desire to be traded has traveled in NBA circles. But, ClutchPoints Senior NBA Reporter Brett Siegel reported that the Warriors and Heat have had discussions centered around Jonathan Kuminga in a potential trade for Jimmy Butler.

“The Warriors and Heat have held discussions with one another regarding Butler this season, league sources confirmed. Although mutual interest between Butler and Golden State exists, Miami has made it clear that Jonathan Kuminga is a player they would want to be included in the framework of a potential deal for their superstar forward,” Siegel said in his early afternoon edition of “Siegel's Scoop”.

But a trade for Butler would be complex for the Warriors as Siegel explains in his column. The Warriors face challenges pursuing Butler, as matching his salary would require trading Dennis Schroder and Gary Payton II. While Schroder becomes eligible for trade before the deadline, the team would risk falling below the roster minimum with no flexibility to add players due to the hard cap.

Nevertheless, Butler's time with Miami appears to be coming to an end after a run of success that includes two Finals appearances in 2020 and 2023. The question is, when will Butler be dealt and where will he play next.