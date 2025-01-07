The Atlanta Hawks will visit the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night at Delta Center. Both teams have extensive injury reports entering the matchup.

Jazz star Lauri Markkanen is questionable after missing the team's last game due to back spasms. The seven-footer has averaged 19.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game on 43/36/89 shooting splits this season.

Hawks star Trae Young is also on the injury report, listed as probable due to an illness and right Achilles tendonitis. The point guard has averaged 22.5 points and a career-high 12.0 assists per game on 40/34/87 shooting splits while leading Atlanta to an 18-18 record this season. Bogdan Bogdanovic is also probable after missing the team's last game due to a left lower leg contusion.

Hawks and Jazz dealing with long list of injuries entering matchup

The Jazz will be without Jordan Clarkson, John Collins and Keyonte George. Clarkson played just three minutes during Saturday's 136-100 win over the Miami Heat before leaving due to a left foot injury. He underwent an MRI on Monday, which confirmed a torn plantar fascia. The veteran guard will be reevaluated in two weeks.

Clarkson has averaged 16.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists on 42/34/81 shooting splits over 22 appearances this season.

Collins (personal reasons) and George (left heel inflammation) will be sidelined for the second straight game. The former has been among the Jazz's most productive players this season, averaging 17.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists on 53/44/87 shooting splits. Meanwhile, George has stepped into an expanded role during his sophomore campaign, averaging 15.6 points and 5.7 assists on 40/35/80 shooting splits.

The Hawks will be without emerging forward Jalen Johnson, who will miss his second consecutive game due to right shoulder inflammation. Johnson has had a productive start to the season after signing a five-year, $150 million contract this summer. The 23-year-old has averaged 19.8 points, 10.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.1 blocks per game on 51.2 percent shooting, all career-highs.

Larry Nance is also out for the Hawks. The veteran big man underwent surgery on Thursday to repair the fourth metacarpal bone in his right hand. He will be reevaluated in two weeks.