The NBA trade deadline is like the league’s annual game of high-stakes poker. Contenders go all in and pretenders fold their hands. For the Indiana Pacers, sitting at 25-20 midway through the season, Indiana has shown flashes of greatness. However, if the Pacers want to establish themselves as a true force in the Eastern Conference, they’ll need to make bold moves before the 2025 trade deadline. Two potential trades could be game-changers: acquiring Cam Johnson from the Brooklyn Nets and trading veteran center Myles Turner.

Balancing the Present and Future

The Pacers have finally found some rhythm after a rocky start to the season. However, injuries have been a persistent issue, particularly to backup centers James Wiseman and Isaiah Jackson. The addition of Thomas Bryant from the Miami Heat has provided some relief, but the center position remains a major question mark.

Myles Turner, in the final year of his contract, presents a tricky situation for the franchise. With Indiana nearing the luxury tax threshold, the Pacers face tough decisions. Can they afford to re-sign Turner while also addressing their need for a reliable backup center? Or should they act preemptively and trade Turner for a more cost-effective solution? Maybe they could go after Utah Jazz’s Walker Kessler?

Looking ahead, the Pacers project to be about $20 million below the luxury tax in 2025-26. That said, they’re currently just under $1 million over this season’s threshold. Navigating the financial landscape—both immediate and long-term—will be crucial. This is especially true with Bennedict Mathurin eligible for an extension this summer and the need to account for salaries tied to future draft picks.

Adding to the complexity, reports suggest that Turner’s contract demands have raised concerns within the organization. This has fueled speculation about his future in Indiana. As the trade deadline looms, the Pacers must decide whether to double down on their current roster or make the moves necessary to reshape their trajectory.

Here we will discuss the two best trades that the Indiana Pacers must make before the 2025 NBA trade deadline.

Targeting Cam Johnson

The Pacers’ offense has been less potent this season, particularly from deep. Ranked 20th in the league in made three-pointers per game (12.7), Indiana could greatly benefit from adding a sharpshooter like Cam Johnson.

At 28 years old, Johnson is one of the league’s most efficient floor-spacers. As of this writing, he is the only forward averaging over three made three-pointers per game while shooting above 40 percent from beyond the arc. His versatility makes him an ideal fit for Indiana’s system. He can play alongside Pascal Siakam and Turner in bigger lineups or slide down to power forward in smaller, faster configurations. Defensively, the Pacers also have room for improvement. Johnson’s two-way capabilities could help address these weaknesses while adding a new dimension to their offense.

Acquiring Johnson won’t come easy, though. Other teams will undoubtedly be interested in his services. However, the Pacers have promising young assets such as Jarace Walker and Aaron Nesmith to include in trade discussions. Bringing in Johnson would be a strategic move to elevate the Pacers’ chances of making a deep playoff run.

Moving On from Myles Turner

Myles Turner has been a cornerstone of the Pacers’ roster for nearly a decade. He provides elite rim protection and valuable floor spacing. This season, he’s continued to deliver, averaging 15.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks per game. This places him among the league’s top shot-blockers. However, he is nearing the end of his two-year, $58 million extension. As such, Turner is reportedly seeking a new deal that could exceed $30 million annually.

The Pacers now face a tough decision. Sure, Turner’s skill set has been vital to their success. However, committing such a large salary to a player who doesn’t dominate offensively or consistently control the boards could limit their flexibility to build around Tyrese Haliburton and Bennedict Mathurin.

By trading Turner before the February 6 trade deadline, the Pacers could avoid losing him for nothing in free agency. They could also secure valuable assets to bolster their roster.

Why These Moves Are Crucial

Trading Myles Turner and acquiring Cam Johnson may seem bold. However bold decisions often define successful franchises. Yes, Turner has been a fan favorite and a steady presence for the Pacers. However, his limitations in playoff settings have exposed the need for a different approach if Indiana is serious about contending.

On the other hand, adding a player of Johnson’s caliber would significantly elevate the Pacers on both ends of the floor. Yes, these moves will require the Pacers to part with valuable assets, but the potential rewards far outweigh the risks.

Stakes Too High to Stand Pat

The Pacers stand at a pivotal moment in their season—and perhaps their franchise’s trajectory. By acquiring a game-changing sharpshooter like Cam Johnson and making the tough but necessary decision to move on from Myles Turner, Indiana can position itself as a legitimate contender in the East. These moves aren’t just about improving this season; they’re about embracing a vision for sustained success. The clock is ticking as the trade deadline approaches, and the Pacers must act decisively to transform flashes of brilliance into a lasting legacy. With Tyrese Haliburton leading the charge, the time to go all in is now.